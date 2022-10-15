Everyone desires a healthy life, but unfortunately, it’s not guaranteed. One of the biggest health problems ailing our generation is incontinence.

Fortunately, excellent health programs, structures, and products have been availed to manage the impacts of incontinence. Currently, there are some absorbent products, such as pads, that help manage leaks. However, like most management options, there are some downsides.





The absorbed moisture trapped in pads is near the skin and often results in some ill effects. For example, the pads can cause dermatitis, peeling, redness, itching, and yeast infections. Therefore, changing incontinence pads is a necessary procedure that should be observed religiously. Here are a few tips for changing incontinence pads discreetly.





Come up with a schedule

People quickly become busy with numerous activities in their lives, and managing time and routines tends to be problematic. Consequently, some pad users may forget to change or delay the process. Delays cause problems that will make the struggles of living with incontinence overt. In the end, all the discretion is obsolete.





However, having a schedule is a solution that allows users to change their incontinence pads discreetly. Moreover, slotting in time for changing the pads ensures there is no interference with daily routines or unnecessary attention. Furthermore, you will not suffer fully soaked pads if you are religious to your schedule. Consequently, rashes, dermatitis, and infections are averted. If you have to change your schedule to accommodate a busy day, super absorbent pads will come in handy.





Carry enough supplies

Leaks can occur at any time of the day. Therefore, it’s crucial that you are always ready. Firstly, you should always carry enough pads for the day before leaving the office. It’s difficult to be discreet when you are low on supplies. Moreover, the anxiety of managing leaks while on low supplies can wipe the discretion off your face. Therefore, ensure you have everything you need. Carry enough pads to cover the day, wipes, a plastic bag, and extra underwear. Knowing that you have all you need will set your mind at ease.





Access to the necessary facilities





It’s always good to ensure you have access to the necessary facilities whenever you are out of the house. Although most places have

lavatories, not all of them are fully equipped. Ensure all your destinations have running water and clean washroom amenities. If you are out on trips, make sure you know where the suitable lavatories are along your route.





Choose the correct pad

Currently, many incontinence pads are available in the market. The pads range in size, shape, and performance. However, the selection of the ideal product depends on the level of incontinence, individual tastes and preferences, product standards, demands, and purchasing power.





Although all incontinence pads serve the same function, some people make bad choices. Common errors include choosing a poorly fitting pad, a low absorbance option, and a poor quality brand. If you are unsure what option works for you, you can research the available brands and see which one best fits your needs. Moreover, reviews may guide your decision. Another way to make an informed choice is to consult specialists before making your purchase.





All in all, incontinence is a manageable condition that shouldn’t change your life for the worse. You only need to pay special attention to your pad routines, and all shall be well.