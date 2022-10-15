In 2020, the United States reported nearly 59.4 million cases of COVID-19. As the pandemic continued to plague the world, early vaccine development was a top priority for the country’s officials. In early 2021, three different vaccines came to market, all promising to mitigate Coronavirus’s serious and deadly risks. Although government promises of the vaccine were positive and beneficial, trying to handle shortages and distribution setbacks was a significant threat to getting the entire population vaccinated.

Unfortunately, many eligible individuals wanting the COVID-19 vaccines were left unable to book an appointment time. Most online platforms and servers became inundated with vaccine requests, making the booking process closer to a lottery rather than an individual need. Many patients found it nearly impossible to find an available timeslot. Those unable to access online portals were left scrambling at facilities or clinics, waiting hours for potential appointment cancelation. For the average American, receiving a life-saving vaccine became nearly impossible.

Disposing of Vaccine Surplus

Most facilities administering the COVID-19 vaccine booked the daily schedule ahead of time, prepping and planning all vaccines to match consumer needs. Individual clinics often booked hundreds of customers daily, with minimal room for error. The vaccine preparation was essential for seamless vaccine distribution, especially when cold storage vaccines required strict transportation, thawing, and usage policies.

Some patients desperate for a vaccine were double-booking appointments, trying to find a faster immunization date, and simultaneously taking appointment times from others needing the jab. The double booking put additional strain on the distribution requirements, leaving approximately 30% of all vaccine appointments vacant, canceled, or no-shows. Staff were left with extra vaccines set to expire at the end of a shift, without eligible people to fill the positions. As a result, many clinics were left trying to fill the empty appointments through customer walk-ins or having to dispose of the surplus.

Disposing of Covid Vaccines During a Pandemic

As mRNA technology requires the vaccine to maintain strict cold environments for storage and transportation, the shelf-life is relatively short. The cold atmosphere ensures adequate efficiency levels are kept, with the immunization breaking down quickly. All COVID-19 vaccines are kept in cold storage of approximately -100 degrees Fahrenheit. After removal, the vaccine was used within a specific timeframe. While many vaccines would hold a five-day shelf life, determining adequate vaccine quantities within a medical facility can make avoiding surplus difficult.

Cyrus Massoumi created the Dr. B website to mitigate the loss of vaccines. The platform functioned as an integrated standby system, connecting eligible individuals with clinics holding surplus vaccines. When the vaccine’s expiry drew closer, many facilities had two choices: find an available arm for the dose or through it in the trash can.

How the Dr. B Website Worked

Dr. B worked as a middleman between eligible individuals wanting the COVID-19 vaccine and clinics with extra doses. Individuals registered online, using their personal information to develop the profile. Profile details included name, physical location, phone number, employment information, and any pre-existing health conditions. The virtual standby system functioned similarly to those in an airport. When a facility or clinic had surplus vaccines, they would update the portal with the quantity and expiration time. The platform then sent out a text message notification to the first eligible applicant.

When the individual wanted the vaccine, Dr. B sent the patient clinic details and confirmed the appointment with the facility. All patients could confirm or decline the appointment time, often scheduled within the same day. Subsequently, Dr. B approached the next candidate in the proper risk group for that geographic location. The platform sent anyone denying the position to the back of their priority list.

Technology Improving Healthcare

Cyrus Massoumi developed Dr. B to fix a significant issue within the healthcare setting. With limited resources, Massoumi wanted to help connect people with potentially life-saving medication. The website’s registration was free for citizens and clinics without incurring fees for notifications or updates.

Connecting individuals with an integrated network allowed them to access healthcare services they might have otherwise lost. Using text notifications to connect qualified individuals with COVID-19 vaccinations, participants didn’t have to miss work, wait in line, or try to play the vaccine appointment lottery.

After closing the website’s registration portal, Dr. B amassed over 750 different clinics across the United States. Likewise, over 2.5 million individuals registered for an available vaccination, sending over a million text notifications during 2021.

The Startup with Significant Value

Although the United States faces many different socioeconomic disadvantages within some communities, Massoumi believed that all at-risk populations deserved an equal opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. B launched in early 2021 with a slow and intentional rollout schedule. The Dr. B website automatically organized registered participants according to the government-mandated risk groups while following state-mandated eligibility requirements.Anyone with pre-existing health conditions, senior status, or at-risk employment was placed in a higher priority group than the public. When faced with vaccine availability, those in the at-risk groups received the first opportunity to secure the dose. As the government restrictions loosened, so did the vaccine availability for individuals without at-risk categories. Generally, the website’s model was highly successful. The rapid growth and expansion of the database highlighted an apparent need within the medical system. Massoumi recognized the gap in healthcare and implemented a simple website to minimize those lost resources, highlighting how a simple start-up can make a significant impact.