Many companies have granted their workers to work from home in this pandemic situation. As the popularity of working from home grows, so does the need for supplies. The home office printer is the most important piece of equipment for working from home. Despite the fact that most office duties are now completed digitally, the requirement for printers remains the same.

While working from home, employees must print images, documents, and projects. Other members of the household may also utilise a home office printer. Your sibling has school assignments to print or DIY cards to make. As a result, home office printers offer the same level of capability as office printers.

It is preferable to have all-in-one printers at home, which include printers, scanners, and fax machines. As a result, you can quickly scan papers and send them to the office. Today, finding the best office printer for home is really tough, as the printer industry is crowded with printers that provide incredible features at varied prices. That is why we have put up a comprehensive shopping guide to assist you in choosing the best printer for your home office.

Types Of Printers

Printers come in various types depending on the type of printer cartridges or their sizes, helping you to cope with your particular needs more efficiently. We have discussed some types of printers which you can choose from your home office work.

1.Inkjet Vs Laser Printers

Although both inkjet and laser printers perform the same task of printing, their methods of operation differ. So it’s important to comprehend the differences between these cartridge printers and toner printers, as well as the purposes for which they’re used.

Difference

Inkjet printers utilize ink cartridges which are sprayed onto the paper. Whereas, laser printers use toner powder which is electromagnetically charged and then thrown on to the paper.

Inkjet printers are more budget-friendly, take less space and are good for handling a small number of pages, i.e., 2500 to 3000 pages per cartridge of ink. Laser printers are expensive, take more space and hold large stacks of printing papers i.e. 20,000 to 30,000 per toner cartridge.

Laser printers provide more efficient and fine prints than inkjet printers.

When purchasing a printer, the price is usually attractive, but you must not overlook your other needs also. Inkjet is appropriate for printing a few text documents and some basic images. If your job necessitates printing hundreds of documents, a laser printer is the way to go.

2. All In One Inkjet Printers

All-in-one inkjet printers combine the advantages of inkjet and multi-functional printers. All-in-one inkjets are both cost-effective and high-quality. They do, however, have one disadvantage: because they print with wet ink, your printed papers may smudge if not properly dried.

3. Dot Matrix Printers

Dot Matrix printers are the most traditional type of printers. Dots or pins are used to push ink streamers to print. They are mostly utilised in work contexts that necessitate the printing of the same paper in hundreds of copies, such as newspapers and magazines. They don’t have the same level of resolution as inkjet or laser cartridges.

4. A3 Printers

A3 printers are designed to handle huge print jobs. If you’re planning to print massive banners, A3 is the way to go. Depending on the amount of output trays available, they may also offer small-format printing. They are really costly.

5. 3D Printers

3D printers are the most advanced printers available. They don’t print; instead, they use the finest resin to turn your print into a 3D object. With 3D printers, you may create any customised product. This technology is still in the works.

What Should You Look For In Office Home Printers?

In order to get the perfect printer for your home office, you also need to consider the following features.

Multiple Functioning Printers

Multi-function printers are always the greatest to put in your cart. They can take your work and mail, fax, or scan it for you in a matter of minutes. Some printers also offer mobile printing, as well as photo and label printing.

Duplex Printers

Duplex printers also known as double-sided printers can print both sides of the paper. Using duplex printers might help you save a lot of paper.

Wireless Connectivity

Always check for connectivity before purchasing a printer. Wireless printers that can print through Bluetooth, WiFi, or NFC are preferable to wired printers. It saves you from being messy and staying more organized.

Monochrome Or Colored Printers

Monochrome is the greatest option if you merely want to print office text documents or a few papers. If your home office involves a lot of graphic work, you’ll need coloured printers. They are also beneficial in the creation of the majority of DIY projects. To provide your printed texts or photographs with best graphics, inkjet colored printers demand many ink cartridges.

Portable Printers

Printers are available in a variety of sizes and shapes. Some printers are tiny and can print from mobile devices while some are limited to printing on A4 paper. Some wireless portable printers require a direct power source, while others can run on batteries.

Multiple Outputs And Input Trays

Output and input trays make it easy to keep your papers organised. Some printers just have output trays, while others have both output and input trays. If your home office work necessitates a significant amount of printing, you should look for printers that can handle 100 pages. Otherwise, your stack of pages will end up on the floor. Multiple input trays allow you to choose different color papers to print on while printing in color.

Speed and Resolution

Always consider the speed and resolution requirements of your work when purchasing a printer. PPM, or pages per minute, is a unit of measurement for speed. A competent printer can print 15 to 20 pages per minute on average. Furthermore, the resolution can be measured in DPI (dots per inch). The higher the DPI, the clearer your paper.

Final Thoughts

It’s because a one-time investment in printers can provide you with years of convenience. As a result, we’ve gone through the different sorts of printers and their characteristics. You may now buy the best printer for your home office and get your work done quickly.