Over the past few years, Japan has been a hotbed for Bitcoin technology development. In April 2016, Japan passed a law that allowed shops and cafes to accept bitcoin as payment. Many of these stores have begun to do so. In March 2017, Japan’s Financial Services Agency approved 11 companies as operators of crypto-currency exchanges which is just one step away from legalizing bitcoins as a method of payment in Japan.

In January 2018, Japan takes first place for countries with the highest limit on cryptocurrency trading volume across global platforms. The Japanese Yen accounted for more than 46% of all global bitcoin trades by currency due to Japan’s unique culture surrounding cryptocurrencies and it’s also because Japan plays host to some of the world’s busiest crypto exchanges.

Cryptocurrency in Japan

Over the past few years, Japan has turn into a hotbed for blockchain technology development. In April 2016, Japan passed a law that allowed shops/cafes to accept cryptocurrency as payment. Many of these stores have began to do so. In March 2017, Japan’s Financial Services Agency approved 11 companies as operators of cryptocurrencies exchanges which is just one step away from legalizing bitcoins as a method of payment in Japan.

In January 2018 Japan takes first place for countries with the highest limit on cryptocurrency trading volume across global platforms. The Japanese Yen accounted for more than 46% of all global bitcoin trades by currency due to Japan’s unique culture surrounding cryptocurrencies and it’s also because Japan plays host to some of the world’s busiest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin Popularity in Japan

Japan is considered to be the world capital for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Japan has many things that contribute to its prominence in this field, such as:

– Japan plays host to 16 of the worlds 20 busiest crypto exchanges.

– Japan hosts over 50% of the total cryptocurrency trading volume in the world. Japan makes up 46.4% of cryptocurrency trades worldwide while creating more than 30% of all Bitcoin transactions globally, even though Japan’s landmass is just .3% that of America!

– Japan accounts for 42.7% of all global Ethereum volumes and 36.3% of all Bitcoin Cash turnover which shows how much more your money can grow just by trading Japans respected coins. Japanese investors have a greater trust in Japanese currencies. Japan also has the worlds largest bitcoin ATM network with 165 active machines across Japan’s major cities, although the absence of Japanese regulations means that over half of them are concentrated in just three Japanese cities: Tokyo, Omiya and Fukuoka.

– Japan has 16 of the 20 busiest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world

– Japan accounts for more than 50% of global trades

– Japans landmass is just .3% that of America but Japan accounts for 42.7% of all global Ethereum volume and 36.3% of all Bitcoin Cash turnover which means your money can grow Japans respected coins

– Japanese investors, Japanese crypto/bitcoin ATM network with 165 active machines across Japan’s major cities [ source ]

– Japan has more than 30% of all Bitcoin transactions globally

– Japan is considered to be the world capital for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies (source?)

Note: articles like this are always talking about the bitcoin phenomena in Japan which is why they use “Japan” twice in their titles. This will make it easier to search for on google if there is any need. For example, gaming companies that want to find any relevant news concerning online gaming industry Japan or something similar.