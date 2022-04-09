As a renter, you will meet good landlords and bad ones. No matter the type of landlord you have, you can take some positive steps to ensure that you are on good terms with your landlord or property manager. In the same context, you will meet reasonable and supportive property managers, such as Shield Property Managers, and some bad ones.

It will be beneficial to you to be a successful tenant by doing the following:

1. Read and Understand your Lease Agreement

This might seem obvious, but few tenants read their lease in totality. Do not perceive a lease agreement as a terms and conditions box on a website, which you only have to check to agree. The lease has rules that will affect your daily life, such as whether you can have a pet, the number of people who can live in the unit, or if you’re allowed to have guests. Understand who should replace basic items such as air filters, who will shovel snow, or who will mow the lawn. Each person should have clearly defined responsibilities in the lease.

Going through the lease will help you identify potential problems before they occur. A good landlord will address areas you have issues with, like a unique situation, such as a friend or family member who visits often. Ensure that any verbal agreement with the landlord is written and included in the lease. After you sign the lease, ask for a copy and do not violate the lease.

2. Timely Rent Payment

You will make your landlord very happy when you pay your rent on time. Before signing the lease, ensure that you can afford the rent throughout the year. Post the check a few days before the due date to avoid bank or mail holdups. If you are always late paying your rent, your landlord can report you to credit bureaus, which will hurt your credit score.

Unexpected situations arise, and anyone can face financial hardship now and then. So, if you will be late on your rent payment, inform your landlord on time. If you have been a good tenant, you’ve established trustworthiness and reliability; your landlord will give you time to pay them.

3. Take Good Care of the Property

Taking care of your rented space facilitates better relations and improved flexibility from your landlord. Often, a landlord will agree to property updates and changes requested by renters if they will significantly extend your tenure or improve the property’s value. If your landlord knows that you take good care of the property, he will approve your request. You can also make some home improvements that will not contradict the lease. When you treat the property well, you are guaranteed to get your deposit back when vacating the premises.

4. Keep the Place Clean

Rental properties are valuable investments worth a lot of money; hence should be treated well. Your landlord will not be amused if he walks into a filthy rental property. You can keep your home clean by following a weekly cleaning schedule and keeping your landlord contented.

Schedule an annual thorough spring cleaning to remove clutter and grime that builds up over time. A clean rental unit will earn you trust of your landlord, which will give you added negotiation power when renewing the lease.

5. Be a Good Neighbor

Be a courteous and respectful tenant and neighbor. Often, landlords will mediate arguments among tenants. Avoid being seen as the one who always causes the disagreements; try and resolve the issues without the landlord’s involvement. If you have issues with any of your neighbors, talk to them directly without being passive-aggressive. Your mission should be to create a peaceful environment and not prove your point or argue.

6. Obtain Renter’s Insurance

Landlords are not responsible for the theft or loss of your personal belongings in the rental unit. Protect your possessions by getting renter’s insurance to cover you in case of a fire outbreak or theft. Renter’s insurance is affordable with a requirement of a monthly fee paid to an insurance provider.

Final Word

Your relationship with your landlord is business-oriented—Foster that relationship by respecting your lease agreement and the property under lease. In return, respect will be reciprocated, and the landlord will endeavor to satisfy you and facilitate a smooth renewal of your lease