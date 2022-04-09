Caplita is one of the few crypto exchange and trading platforms that makes simplicity its top priority. Designed for ease of use, with attractive features, the platform is well-suited for beginner and experienced traders alike. Operated by an entity registered in the Republic of Seychelles, the platform is available to users from most of the geographical regions.

Platform

The intuitive, user-friendly Caplita platform is available as web browser and mobile app versions. Users can access the platform on any connected device with browser capabilities or install the relevant app for their Android or iOS powered mobile devices to start trading. The multilingual platform is available in 12 different languages including English, Russian, French, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Polish and Bulgarian to facilitate easy interaction for customers from different geographies.

Accounts

Opening an account on Caplita is a simple process. Users will have to register by providing their email address, country of residence and set the desired password for the account followed by a KYC process. The platform implements two verification levels, with the first level requiring users to fulfill basic KYC requirements which includes submission of personal details like first and last name, proof of identity and a photo of the user with the identity document for verification. By fulfilling the KYC requirements , users will be able to trade up to $10000 on their accounts. Those who wish to extend the limits will have to complete the second level verification which includes submitting proof of residence document complete with name, address and the issuer. The residential address proof has to be a utility bill, bank statement and/or a government issued document.

With all these processes out of the way, users can start accessing all the features offered by Caplita.

Buy Crypto

Users can easily buy or sell crypto against USD, EUR or RUB on Caplita. The platform currently supports BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, XLM, XRP and ZEC, with more to be added soon. Further, they can also convert BTC to USDT and USDT to BTC with the click of a button.

Caplita Exchange

The Caplita exchange offers a diverse range of crypto trading pairs on a customizable trading interface. The interface comes complete with market charts and analytical tools. Users can trade leading cryptocurrencies against fiat and stablecoins by placing limit, stop-limit and market orders.

The supported trading pairs include – BTC, ETH, XRP, DYDX, XLM, BCH, LTC, ZEC, USDT, DAI, USDC, TRX, BAT, KVI, PSC, 1INCH, EURS, EUR, USD, RUB and more.

Caplita Earn

A unique, flagship feature of the platform, Caplita Earn enables users to create a passive income stream while holding their crypto assets. Users can deposit their BTC, USDT, USDC, DAI and EURS holdings and earn up to 15% annual returns, which is higher than the interest offered by any bank in the world. Caplita Earn offers flexibility in terms of the lock-in periods for users. One can choose to lock their deposits for 30, 60 or 90 days, and cash out following its expiry. During the entire period, the profits will be updated in the accounts on a daily basis.

Low Barrier to Entry and Attractive Fees

Caplita is a platform designed for everyone. Once a user joins the platform, they can start using all the available trading features, irrespective of their past trading experience. In order to facilitate participation, Caplita maintains a very low minimum order size of $0.10 or equivalent which makes it easier for new traders to place low-risk trades without hesitation.

Further, Caplita is among the platforms that charge low trading fees and commissions, which is another aspect that works in the users’ favor. The platform currently charges a maker and taker fee of 0.002. There is no rollover or overnight fees on open futures orders. However, users incur a nominal deposit and withdrawal fees for fiat and crypto transfers to and from the platform.

Support and Security

Caplita has a good customer support infrastructure which enables them to address user queries in as less as 10 minutes. Irrespective of the region and time, users can expect their issues to be resolved in under 24 hours. When it comes to security, Caplita implements all the industry standard cybersecurity measures including SSL on the platform level and 2FA for account access.

Conclusion

Caplita strikes a balance between functionality and convenience by packing all the necessary features into a platform with simple, easy-to-use interface. By enabling low minimum orders at $0.10, supporting multiple payment options and a passive income generating Caplita Earn feature, the platform not only caters to the existing crypto community, but also attracts first-time crypto users.