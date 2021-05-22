There is no doubt that the most evident way for a website to rank for chosen keywords on search engines is through link building. I have heard it over and over again that not all links are equal. My years of practicing SEO would prove this to be true.

In an attempt to prevent webmasters from using underhanded schemes to influence search engine optimization, many internet search engines disclose little about the algorithms they use in their optimization techniques. Some webmasters are opting to use different strategies to increase the relevance of their web pages. Some of these strategies include, submission to free directories, linking to competitor sites with anchor text, excessive linking to sites, and cloaking.

We are going to take a closer look at a couple of bad search engine optimization techniques that were used and still being used today.

Abuse Of Web Directories

Most free directories provide a convenient way for webmasters to submit their websites without having to pay a fee. In addition, many directories have a strict set of criteria in which your website should be approved for review. Anchor text, keywords, and titles are just some of the aspects that websites are required to adhere to be listed in free directories. A couple of years ago, some webmasters were abusing free directories by using forged or stolen information. Now, these sites have been blacklisted by many directories.

Reciprocal Link Building

One method is known as the reciprocating link. Website A links to another site with the same keywords and similar anchor texts for the purpose of getting a reciprocal link. It can also be referred to as reciprocal linking. This also was a linking method that was heavily abused by webmasters in the early days of search engine optimization (SEO). This was a good option for webmasters who did not wish to reveal the purpose of their linking with other sites. They can also choose to get a one-way link with the same keywords and anchor texts. This is done by submitting the links of site A on the site of site B, and vice versa. This method may not be accepted by the search engine robots, but this was the preferred method among many webmasters. This method will increase the relevance of site A to site B.

One Way Link Building Method

The other option is known as the one-way link. This method involves submitting the link of the page on the site of site A to the webmaster of site B. The links can be placed at any place on a website such as the footer, the sidebar or on some page which were designated specially for links. However, with the coming of the Google Penguin update, all websites using these fraudulent linking methods were wiped out of the face of SEO world.

Guest Blogging

This is a good strategy in link building. However, each and every link from website B needs to be natural on the page. The source website also has to have similar or rather relevant content as the website being linked to. As an SEO expert, I use this method to acquire back links to websites of my clients and successfully rank them. I am not saying that links are the only ranking factor. No, not at all. In fact, I read somewhere that Google has more than 200 ranking factors in their arsenal.

Is Link Building For Amateurs?

A few years ago the answer would have been a capital YES but not anymore. Then, all you did was create a page, throw in a bunch of links (it does not matter whether they look natural or not), made sure the anchor texts were your targeted keywords and before you know it, your website is on the first page of Google search results.

Today, things are quite different. Search engines will be quick to penalize bad link building practices. Only search engine optimization experts for link building are able and can know the best and the safest techniques to build back links in order to rank a website for desired keywords.