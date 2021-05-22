Cloud-based security systems are making waves in the security industry these days. With new technologies upending the outdated models for security and protection coming into the fold with a seemingly revolving door, it’s no wonder that cloud-based systems that make use of flexible infrastructure and huge volumes of cloud storage are the new norm in the security industry.

A cloud based security system is the ultimate upgrade in the home security, business monitoring, and even supply chain defense sectors. Users of old video security cameras once had to climb around through attics and into tight nooks and crannies in order to install the camera systems and run wiring back to a central data center. This is no longer the case. Instead, cloud storage and cloud security systems make for a simple installation that requires the cameras to be placed and then simply synced up with the data center control that runs off-site.

It couldn’t be easier to access your video stream as well, and with improved security (thanks to the decentralized nature of the solution infrastructure), data is better protected than ever before. These are just some of the reasons to upgrade your aging systems to a state-of-the-art cloud provider for alerts, video storage, and other security tools. Below are the three of the most important reasons to make the switch today!

1. Cloud-based technologies are more secure than hard wired alternatives.

The infrastructure of cloud camera solutions is universally different than the hard wired systems that they replace. Preventing unauthorized access isn’t about physical security, but rather about the cyber infrastructure that is built into the cloud camera solution itself. One of the weakest points on a CCTV camera loop is the physical space within which the device operates. It’s often a challenge to secure the physical presence of the camera, making access control a uniquely challenging endeavor.

With cloud-based video storage and relay, remote access is the norm, as data is stored off-site. This means that physical security of the camera devices becomes simply a matter of protecting the unit rather than the all-important data that it captures.

2. Security systems in this lineup are cheaper with no additional support infrastructure needed.

Money talks, and a cloud video storage solution for business or home security rings up far cheaper than the hardline monitoring solutions that were once a staple in the security industry. Without the additional installation costs, the overall price to manage a cloud based security camera outfit is reduced accordingly.

Perhaps the greatest single reduction in cost is within the data center consideration. Rather than having to build a central hub for processing the video feeds from your cameras, a cloud based solution manages the entire process.

3. Monitoring, access control, and replay from the data center is streamlined and intuitive.

Finally, the use of a cloud provider for your security needs offers a simplified and streamlined alternative to the bulky video storage solutions that firms, homes, and other applications once required. Many cloud security camera solutions offer remote access through the use of a mobile app, making the entire process of monitoring and security your property far more approachable for the layman.

Security operations are becoming more streamlined altogether. Home security systems are a ubiquitous installation in many of our homes and neighborhoods, and businesses are relying more heavily upon their security features to keep would-be criminals in check over the long term. If you’re thinking of upgrading or installing a new security system for your home or business, the industry standard nowadays has to be the cloud equipped security camera. Take your system to the next level with these cutting edge tools that provide unrivalled peace of mind.