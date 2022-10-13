Whilst the design and construction of industrial roofs means that they usually last longer than their residential counterparts, it’s vital that property owners do everything they can to ensure their longevity.

As one of the most vulnerable parts of your building, regular inspections and maintenance are essential to preserve the structure and functionality of your commercial roof.

In this blog, we’ll discuss how often you should schedule roof inspections with industrial roofing contractors.

Frequency of industrial roof inspections

Whilst you may not have noticed any problems with your industrial roof, it’s possible that it may have experienced damage. Debris, falling tree branches, storms and other extreme weather conditions can all cause issues with your roof. If left, these can easily escalate into larger and more expensive problems.

Expert industrial roofing contractors therefore recommend that you have your roof inspected at lease twice a year. During these inspections, the roofing contractors will assess any damage and suggest any repair work they feel is necessary.

What does an industrial roofing inspection involve?

As part of these regular roof inspections, your industrial roofing contractor should systematically assess the infrastructure of your commercial roof, in order to get a bigger picture of any planned or reactive maintenance you may need.

Any staining or sagging of your ceiling indicates possible water damage, and should be investigated thoroughly. Similarly, cracking or warping of any part of your commercial roof, along with pooling water and issues with seals or connections should be noted.

Your industrial roofing contractor should provide you with a full diagnostics report listing any problems with your roof. They should also suggest a plan to deal with these issues, and give you a quote for any maintenance or repair work that they need to complete.

Scheduled maintenance – such as unblocking gutters – and some minor repair work may be performed at the same time as your industrial roof inspection.

Book an industrial roof inspection today

When scheduling industrial roof inspections, it’s vital that you use a reputable company with the knowledge and experience needed to catch any defects before they turn into serious problems.

Roofing Consultants Group are industrial roofing contractors with over 100 years of experience in inspecting, maintaining, repairing, and replacing industrial roofs across the UK.

If you have questions regarding any of the services they provide, don’t hesitate to get in touch with their team, who will be more than happy to assist you.