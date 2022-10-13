Have you started a major renovation? Then don’t forget to add a full house windows replacement in Toronto to the list of your costs.

This way you can solve all the problems of your house at once, making it more stylish, cozy, and safe for living.

Keep reading our article to know what factors affect window replacement and how much money you need to allocate for it.

Is It Better to Replace All Windows at Once?

Of course, the replacement of all windows at a time is not the cheapest option. However, this solution has its advantages.

You can choose and plan the overall look of your windows, their color, finish, fittings, and how they fit with the exterior and interior of the house. Thus the housing will have a uniform appearance. You will make all the repairs in one go, so you will not need to repeatedly endure dirt, noise and other inconveniences associated with home improvement jobs. The home will become safer: you do not have to worry about the safety of the locks, the strength of the frame and the glass. If previously you were annoyed by draughts, mold, unpleasant odors from the street, and uncomfortable temperature, now you can say goodbye to all these. Just install energy-saving windows in each room and enjoy the new level of your comfort. When ordering a large number of windows you can count on a good discount. It is also a long-term saving. In other words, if you opt for the replacement of just one or two windows at a time, you should be prepared that the total price of windows and installation services will be significantly higher.

Cost to Replace All Windows in a House in Toronto

Are you ready for a full house windows replacement in your house in Toronto?

Then let’s see what factors can affect the cost of such a project:

Number of windows

Here everything is clear. The more windows you have to replace, the more you will pay for the work.

Size

This paragraph is also obvious. The bigger your window design, the more expensive it is.

The material used for frame production

To date, the most popular materials are wood, vinyl, and fiberglass.

Wood is preferred by the fans of the classics. Windows from this material look elegant and perfectly fit into any design.

However, almost every tree breed is prone to deformation and rot, and also requires enhanced care. It is also important to consider that such window constructions are quite expensive: from $600 to $1300.

Fiberglass windows do not need such care as wooden ones. They will look great in any modern interior.

However, if you buy too cheap products, you should take into account that they do not withstand various mechanical effects, for example, impact on the frame.

Quality fiberglass products are quite expensive: $350-$800.

Vinyl is the most popular material for the manufacture of window systems. You can choose any look and any finish so that your home will look exactly as you dreamed of!

And the products from this raw material perfectly withstand sharp temperature changes, are resistant to deformation and various mechanical influences, do not rot, and do not need any special care.

If you decide to buy vinyl windows, get ready to pay $250-$700.

Glass features

The type of glazing (double, triple), tinting, and energy-saving Low-E coatings also affect the final cost of the products.

Window model

This is one of the key factors affecting the price.

The average cost of a Single Hung window is about $200-$300. Double Hung one is estimated to cost $300-$600.

The average price of Casement Windows is $350-$850. Such windows are about 10-15% more expensive than other models.

A Single Slider price is about $300-$800, and a Double Slider is – $400-$1000.

One Awning window costs $350-$500, and Bay and Bow Windows – $900-$1,700.

Fixed Casement and Picture Windows cost less than other models – $200-$350.

In addition to these products, you can order a model of non-standard shape. Its cost is calculated individually.

Fittings

The type of locks, handles, blinds and other decorative items also affect the cost of your order.

Installation features

Different types of window systems are mounted in different ways.

For example, sash windows are easier to install than bay windows. Therefore, such work will be cheaper.

Contractor

Each company has its pricing policy.

Choose brands known in the market for a long time and able to provide a good portfolio of their works.

