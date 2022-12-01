The buzz for Metaverse is far from being over, but it is generating more interest among enterprises about how consumers are spending their time and money. Enterprises are taking Metaverse development as an opportunity to take a better look at ways how consumer experience can be enhanced both physically and digitally in unique ways.

As emerging technologies evolve along with Metaverse, it will be worth watching how industries get transformed. But, as of now, it can only be imagined how the healthcare to manufacturing sectors adapt and reshape themselves.

What industries can expect from Metaverse development

Like every technology, the advent of Metaverse can bring forth these positive impacts on businesses:

Collect vital data about customer’s insights

Introduce payments and finance over Metaverse

Introduce virtual products which will be unique over Metaverse

Use Metaverse to improve customer experience

Find potential markets and buyers for products

Here, we will try to discuss how Metaverse can bring possible transformation in different industries in 2023.

Automotive

Self-driven cars have been made possible with digitization and Metaverse can add a great amount of value to the online marketplace for the automotive industry. The concept of a virtual reality automotive showroom would bring ease to interacting with the collections. Metaverse would let buyers experience real-time driving.

Financial Services

Metaverse would let banks and other financial institutions communicate with their customers in a more efficient way and also increase their presence among potential clients. The use of traditional SMS can be a thing of the past, as institutions can utilize emerging technologies like AR/VR along with Metaverse. The metaverse economy is slated to grow as much as $8 trillion and it is believed that by 2030 more customers will use AR/VR as a channel of interaction.

Healthcare

The healthcare sector is poised to reach higher levels within Metaverse that can serve as diagnosis and various procedures involving robotics and AR. Recently, the concept of meta-medicine emerged within healthcare, which combines the use of technology for obtaining information so that a new dimension of care can be provided to patients. The use of digital identity would let patients have better experiences. Further, Metaverse along with AR/VR will usher in the new concept of the Medical Internet of Things (MIoT) where haptic sensors will let healthcare providers improve the health functions like cognitive therapy, psychiatric evaluations, and rehabilitation.

Retail

Metaverse can make retail even more interesting than you can imagine. Guess what, major e-commerce giants have already included some Metaverse elements including AR, VR, gamification, and personalization to offer a captivating shopping experience. There is a different ecosystem within Metaverse that will be banked by retailers like avatar creation as a part of personalization for customers. Just like the virtual environment in gaming, Metaverse in retail can let customers try on virtual clothes or even buy virtual merchandise rather than visiting a store physically.

Manufacturing

The manufacturing industry can have an exciting time as experts predict that Metaverse will make open up the possibilities relating to design, training, onboarding, decision-making, and production. Technologies like VR-enabled headsets and modeling tools are expected to elevate the digital experiences for both employees and customers. Overall elevation of visual experiences and enhancement of the overall design process for new products would happen and all these can certainly play a positive role towards better decision-making within the retail industry.

Conclusion

Metaverse is not just about the digital transformation that is happening around us, but it is the next generation of the internet combining the emerging technologies. Metaverse experts at Rejolut, who are actively engaging to deliver innovative solutions for businesses, are of the opinion that Metaverse will only get better with time and be more convenient and easier to use.

It will be worth watching in 2023, how major industries harness the potential of Metaverse to augment customer experiences and improve operations while executing digital transformation strategies.