Despite sitting in times when various streams of digital media have exploded, like social media across the globe digitally or podcasting reaching new highs, email marketing tools are a rage.

Irrespective of the size of the business, it’s of immense help to one for it allows companies to engage directly with their consumer audience (if they allow it!) and help enterprises expand business growth optimally.

Despite its obvious advantages, email marketing holds untapped potential that’s never been fully utilized. And among the plethora of options available today, Mailchimp continues to be a favorite among digital consumers.

A Bit About Mailchimp

Mailchimp was launched as early as 2001. And has seen the digital ecosystem transforming into what it is today.

Regarded as one of the most popular tools for running, managing, and directing awesome mail campaigns in the digital sphere, the email marketing company is headquartered in Atlanta City, Georgia.

While today Mailchimp is in possession of the company, Intuit, the company has 2 million+ monthly active users and a total of 13 million+ users overall. And is popular for its unconventional branding and quirky marketing campaign, despite standing the test of time.

Different Features That Make Mailchimp Stand Out as a Platform

Let’s walk through and take a look at the various features of Mailchimp that make it stand out!

Several Pricing Tiers

Mailchimp comes with a wide range of price tiers that are pocket-friendly and accessible to all kinds of businesses. So whether you are a solopreneur or part of a large conglomerate, the pricing plans in Mailchimp never seem to disappoint.

But besides the availability of various pricing tiers, it is also dependent on several additional factors. The price ultimately depends on the number of maximum email subscribers that each account is allowed to hold, so it is important to consider the kind of service you may want to use.

For instance, if a business account holds some 500+ contacts in its list, then Mailchimp is practically free for them to use. The advantage of the free version is that the business is allowed to send nearly 2500 emails to its target audience every month.

At the moment, there are three price tiers. If a business owner has less than 500 contacts, then they can opt for the subscription titled Mailchimp Essentials which costs about $11 every month, adds up to three users, sends some 5K emails, and holds around 50K business contacts.

Mailchimp Standard is a subscription tier that costs about $29 every month and allows around 100K business contacts. Meanwhile, the Premium subscription tier allows 150K marketing emails to unlimited contacts for $299 every month.

It is important to note that all the prices mentioned above are expected to see an increase if the number of subscribers also raise. Digital users are expected to pay an additional sum if they exceed their expected allowance.

Compatible with All Kinds of Devices & Straightforward 3rd Party App Integration

As an email marketing platform, Mailchimp allows business owners to integrate 3rd party apps with it. But that’s not the best part about the app. It’s the fact that this is a user-friendly email creation tool, which makes the whole thing super easy.

The feature of 3rd party app integration makes Mailchimp super compatible with almost every other social media app under the sun. Since the email marketing platform allows businesses to have an email marketing list to speak directly with their audiences, it is easier to promote any new launches or the existing chain of products or services so that audiences are always aware of their present campaigns.

On the other hand, digital users everywhere have a standard set of mobile apps, which they use regularly. So the question which is raised next is, can Mailchimp be used on various smart devices? The answer is a loud emphatic yes!

The Various Benefits of Mailchimp for Your Business

Here are some ways how your enterprise can benefit from an email marketing tool like Mailchimp!

Helps to Manage Business Subscription Lists

One of the major uses of having an email marketing platform like Mailchimp is managing subscriptions. Once your email marketing campaign picks up, the mailing list is also expected to grow.

While Mailchimp can be slightly on the pricey side, however, it makes the whole contact management simply effortless. Adding contacts from your list or removing them is now easier than expected.

Smoothly Creates Email Campaigns

Another factor why Mailchimp is popular to date is that it makes the launch of email campaigns code-free and easy for the average internet user. The user doesn’t even need to have any prior knowledge or skill in graphic design either because it simplifies the campaign launch simpler.

As the entire process is straightforward, one no longer requires a graphic design professional or even an I.T. one. With Mailchimp, one can now create emails or even landing pages for their web pages. One has the option to personalize as they see fit as well, from uploading their business logo or corporate images to customizing emails as they see fit.

Experience Complete Track Success with Analytics

Running an email marketing campaign and tracking its success are two different things. And it is only possible to separate one from the other by understanding them thoroughly.

Users have plenty of advantages with Mailchimp because there is a wide range of tools to help users with that. With Mailchimp, users also know the cash flow that is generated with each email. Or how many users have unsubscribed from your email chain?

Automate Email Marketing Campaigns to Simplify Business Consumer Journey

As one’s business continues to bloom and blossom, most owners automate as much as humanly possible. And what better way than to use a tool as efficient as Mailchimp? If you are on the lookout for a beginner-friendly tool, then Mailchimp is a great place to start.

Not only does it make email marketing campaign management simple, but this is also one service that offers quite a several features to get started, even if one opts for a free plan. Business owners can easily create and launch email campaigns. Once users understand the tool Mailchimp and how it functions, it is time to know what they can do with it and how it is highly useful in several ways.

Mailchimp Makes Email Marketing Simple & Approachable

While the company branding at Mailchimp may seem ‘out-of-the-box’ for high levels of quirky innovation, the product and overall service do not disappoint and lives up to the expectations!

Furthermore, it’s the utter simplicity of the platform that makes it ideal as a product that can be used by anybody. So whether you are a marketing pro, a branding veteran, or a newbie in the industry, Mailchimp is a great place to begin!

The super-easy email design further alleviates it up a notch higher, so if you are new to this email marketing platform, you wouldn’t have much of an issue, to begin with! The vast customization options make it straightforward to start.

Just make sure that internet connectivity at the user end is smooth and glitch-free so that you can achieve your task goals easily.

Wrapping It Up,

While Mailchimp helps to build brand credibility in a trouble-free manner, this email marketing tool is simply effortless and straightforward, to begin with!

With a permission-based email list, corporate emails don’t look shady and come across as sophisticated and impressive as ever!

This way, not only do users ever feel off about emails but they also look forward to emails, and clicking them, only leads to motivation and happiness.

Tailoring and customizing content as per the demands and requirement of the digital consumer also ensure that customers never hunt for the link to unsubscribe.

In addition to this, the tools also come with a checkbox that allows users to opt for the emails to drop into their inbox.

So get Mailchimp now and increase your chances of high sales, and strong consumer relationships, while letting email marketing platforms like Mailchimp make your company shine like anything!