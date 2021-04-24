An air purifier has a very enticing promise.

A device that is created for cleansing the air in your home or office. It can eliminate all the impurities such as dust, smoke, odour, etc.

An air purifier for allergies is essential for your home since the levels of pollutants for indoor air are much higher than the outdoor air. Even some models can get rid of bad air that enters your home, most especially if you are living in a place affected by natural disaster or pollution.

According to Ryan Roten, D.O., a doctor from Redlands Community Hospital in California, people should not worry about exposing themselves to temporary pollutants such as smoke, dust or exhaust in the air outdoors since they will disappear over time.

Primarily, when you are exposed to these pollutants, you will be experiencing asthma-like symptoms or symptoms similar to sinusitis or allergies, such as a little cough and stuffy nose. Air purifiers are capable of neutralizing the threat caused by these pollutants.

How Do Air Purifiers Work?

Typically, an air purifier comes with a fan, a filter or multiple filters. The fan is responsible for sucking in and circulating the air.

As the air enters into the filter, these particles and pollutants will be captured by the filter. As a result, clean air will be released into the living space. Filters are usually made of mesh, fibre, or paper. To maintain its efficiency, you need to replace them regularly.

Hence, aside from purchasing an air purifier for allergies, you should also consider the costs for filter replacements as well as its operating costs. Filter replacements can vary. Most probably, it will amount to $100 a year. While the operational cost is approximately $50 yearly, considering that you have to keep running to enjoy its benefits.

How Frequently Should You Change Your Filter?

Filter replacement will likely vary depending on your purifier type and usage. Some filters are washable and can be reused. However, they require strict maintenance.

That is why they are not usually used on the most effective air purifiers.

These reusable filters are great for eliminating larger particles in the air, such as pollen and dust mites. There are also UV filters that are available in the market.

Allegedly, they can help in fighting biological impurities such as bacteria or mould. However, to be effective, they require greater exposure and higher wattage.

Some air purifiers use ionizers.

They claim that they can help in attracting particles like static. In other words, negative ions will make the allergens and dust disappear from the air. If you choose an air cleaner that uses ionizers, you have to make sure that it does not generate ozone.

This gas consists of three oxygen atoms which can allegedly help in breaking down pollutants. However, ozone can aggravate asthma conditions and is considered a lung irritant. You will know if an air purifier uses ozone since it is found on its marketing description or listed in the packaging.

What Can Air Purifiers Filter Out?

Most filters that are sold in the market are capable of capturing particles such as pollen and dust. However, they cannot capture gases such as VOCs or radon. It needs an absorbent such as activated carbon. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), you should replace filters more often to obtain optimal functionality.

Knowing how air purifiers work can help you in making a well-informed decision