What do companies like Apple, Nike, and other similar brand names have in common? Storytelling.

In this day and age, marketing has evolved into such a complex field, leaving businesses with the challenge of staying distinct and standing out from the crowd.

Australia, for instance, has such a friendly business climate and diverse talent pool that you can find over two million registered companies in the country.

With such a large number, how exactly can you differentiate yourself?

If you are familiar with marketing, you will often hear about how content is the king, but when you think of this, the thought of working with Australian film production companies may not immediately come to mind. Content is often associated with written articles for sites, but recently, video has been gaining more attention as a medium for delivering content.

Brand films, in particular, are one of the most overlooked tools that businesses can capitalise on to capture their audience more effectively.

What exactly makes these brand films so compelling, and what would be the value in making one for your company?

Let’s find out.

Power of Storytelling

With so many businesses operating in the same industries today, customers can easily group companies together and choose whichever appeals to them the most. Because of this, humanising your brand can help you reach customers more authentically, and the best way to do this is by telling your story.

Storytelling allows you to establish a connection with your audience and learn more about what they need. Brands like Apple and Nike are known for their powerful storytelling abilities that appeal to people’s emotions and have helped them grow into the companies they are today. For example, Apple highlights the experience that customers get from using their products to convince them to support the brand.

Creating Your Brand Film

Companies often choose not to engage in large and complex video projects due to a lack of resources or stories. However, the truth is that any business can create its brand film. You can work with film production companies to have professionals help you with the technical aspect.

While your story and message are naturally important in your brand film, you must also not ignore video quality. Good audio and visuals can make a huge difference in how your customers respond to the film, so finding the right production partner is key when making your film. The best Australian film production companies have the proper equipment and can lend you their creative expertise, so you need not worry about doing everything yourself.

When creating your story, it is crucial to focus on authenticity because your goal is to evoke certain emotions from viewers and get them to resonate with your brand.

To do this, try not to think about the film as a marketing strategy and, instead, use real accounts and documentaries to get your message across. For example, you can talk about advocacies that your company may be supporting or the journey that you have gone through to get to your current position.

There are many ways to tell your story, depending on what your main goal is. However, as a general rule, always remember to use genuine stories to appeal to your audience while still communicating your brand identity. It may take some time to find the right angle and story, but it will certainly be a powerful addition to your business once you do it.