It can be tricky to know what kinds of maintenance to do at the changing of the seasons, especially in an odd housing market where prices are high but demand is shifting substantially. You want to put the effort in to get your house to sell, but you’re clearly not invested in the same way you are to maintain a home you want to keep long-term. So how do you decide which projects to take on? Here are some good ways to evaluate what is needed in any climate you might be living in.

Consider how the weather has affected your home

The way to prioritize projects for seasonal maintenance is really to think what wear and tear has occurred due to weather. In hot climates, you might be battling moisture inside the house, removing mildew and dehumidifying to protect paint and other finishes. In cold climates, you might be ensuring that the furnace isn’t going to break and will look good when the home inspection comes. In many climates, you’ll be removing leaves from the yard to give the best possible look for your potential buyers. A walk around the exterior and interior of your home is a great idea, since you may realize that a gutter is sagging or there is a draft by a window that you hadn’t noticed before.

DIY the simple things, bring in professionals for inspecting or evaluating

A good way to save money is to start with professional evaluations of needed repairs and then choosing which parts to DIY. Simple repairs can be conducted by you and your family members at a fraction of the cost, but any time expertise comes into play, the cost of a professional is better than using all that time to DIY and still needing to call someone to fix something you accidentally broke.

As for what to DIY, make a list of all the repairs and maintenance items you’d like to finish in time for the listing date. Prioritize things that are going to impact the first impressions from the buyer and their home inspection, and then finish as many other, less noticeable projects as you can after that.

Talk with your agent about the state of homes they are seeing

You may balk at making hundreds or even thousands of dollars of repairs for a home that you want to sell. After all, you won’t benefit from those repairs yourself! However, your agent can be a good voice of reason on this front. They know whether your home is nicer or in need of more repairs than other homes in the same price range. Any suggested maintenance from your agent is in service of getting the price you want by comparing favorably with the comparable homes. You are still ultimately in the driver’s seat, with the option to sell as is and let go of any stress of selling your home. Your agent just knows that a little sprucing up can go a long way in the first impression you make on your buyers.