Yesterday, my little sister was going out, wearing a pretty white dress. She paired it with some beautiful earrings and a pendant. And as always, she asked me how she looked (basically, she wanted to know if everyone who looked at her would fall in love with her).

I took one look at her and blurted out, “No one’s gonna notice anything but your fallen hair on that white dress” (you see, I am very honest with my opinions). She took a moment to understand what she’d just heard, then picked up a cushion from the sofa, threw it towards me, and started crying. Well, she didn’t talk to me for like an hour after that but then came to me seeking advice (given the beauty expert that I am). And so, I shared some well-researched advice about hair fall with my little sister, which I am gonna share with all of you as well.

You see, hair fall in women is very common. I can bet that even at this moment, there must be countless women around the world looking for hair fall control solutions on the internet. Any woman who has experienced hair loss would understand how challenging it can be to deal with. From finding fallen hair on your pillow every time you wake up to picking up hair strands from your t-shirts before anyone else notices, hair loss can make you feel frustrated and miserable.

In this blog, you will learn about the causes of hair fall and some treatment options and tips for hair fall control for females. Let’s get started!

5 Causes of Hair Loss in Women

My sister hates milk (she has hated it ever since she was a kid). But yesterday, I told her that milk is a good source of B12 vitamin, the deficiency of which can be a cause of hair fall. What do you think she did next? Well, she poured herself a glass of cow milk and drank it.

Knowing about what causes hair loss can help you manage it better! So, before we look at hair fall control tips & solutions, let’s understand some of the major causes of hair fall in women:

Female Pattern Baldness

Female pattern hair loss, or androgenetic alopecia, is one of the most significant causes of hair fall in females. With female pattern hair loss, hair follicles shrink, and hair growth slows down. This makes your hair thinner and more vulnerable to breakage. Hair thinning on the top of the head and bald spots on the scalp are common symptoms of this type of hair loss.

Here are some factors that can result in female pattern baldness:

Hereditary: Pattern hair loss can be inherited from your parents.

Hormonal: Female pattern baldness can start with puberty because of hormonal fluctuations. However, it is the most common after menopause.

Age: While this hair loss pattern can affect women of all ages, the risk of experiencing it rises as women age.

Nutritional Deficiency

I read many chapters related to health and wellness during school. There remember one common point in all those: the importance of a balanced diet. But most of us choose to ignore it, isn’t it?

Not fulfilling your nutritional needs can not only affect your body’s health but also the health of your hair and skin. The deficiency of zinc, iron, and vitamins B, D & A is often linked to hair loss in females.

Illnesses

Thyroid and anemia are two illnesses that can cause hair loss.

Hypothyroidism results in insufficient production of the thyroid hormone. This also affects the growth of hair at the roots, resulting in hair loss. Anemia or iron deficiency can also damage hair follicles and cause hair fall in women.

Hair Care Habits

Wrong hair care habits, including the use of harsh chemical products, over-shampooing, and making tightly pulled hairstyles, can also contribute to hair fall.

Stress

Stress can push your hair follicles into a resting state and stop new hair growth. Hair follicles that remain in an extended resting phase can start falling out when you comb or wash your hair.

Stress results in hair loss, and then we stress about hair fall! Crazy loop, right?

Now that you know the various causes of hair loss, you will be better positioned to choose the right hair fall control solution.

Your Ultimate Guide to Hair Fall Control for Females

If the causes of hair loss in women are many, so are the solutions!

Below are some of the best hair fall control solutions for women. Read carefully and decide which one works best for you based on the cause of your hair fall.

Hair Loss Treatments

If you’re someone with female pattern baldness, you can go for a hair loss treatment. Hormone therapy, hair transplant, laser therapy, and topical medications are some of the best hair loss treatments. You can identify the best solution after consulting with your doctor.

You can also consult a doctor and take medications for hair loss caused by underlying health conditions.

Diet

If the deficiency of a few nutrients can cause hair loss, then include those nutrients in your diet to control hair loss. Consuming dairy products, carrots, nuts, grains, beans, and cereals (eating a balanced diet) helps strengthen hair follicles and prevent hair fall.

Hair & Scalp Care

This one is entirely on you! If you do it right, it will do your hair a lot of good.

Here are a few scalp & hair care tips that will help you control hair fall:

Avoid hot showers. Hot water can strip your scalp of its natural oils and leave it dehydrated. It can make your hair brittle and result in breakage and hair fall.

Use natural hair products that are gentle on your scalp and hair. Sulfates, parabens, and other harsh chemicals can disrupt the pH balance of the scalp & damage its protective barrier, eventually increasing the risk of hair fall in women.

I recommend checking out Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic anti-hair fall products. Their entire hair care range is 100% natural and is enriched with the goodness of essential oils.

Aroma Magic Stimulate Hair Oil is one of the best products for hair fall control for females. It is enriched with the goodness of vitamin B, copper, zinc, and many other nutrients that help prevent hair fall. It also contains a blend of Eucalyptus and Rosemary essential oils, both of which are great for hair loss.

You can also try Aroma Magic Hair Revitalising Serum. It is the best hair fall control serum you’ll ever cross paths with. This scalp serum not only helps control hair loss but also stimulates hair growth.

Try to avoid using heat-styling tools whenever you can. When unavoidable, remember to use heat protectants before subjecting your hair to all that heat. Heat damage can weaken your hair and result in hair loss.

Stress-Relief Activities

Indulge in stress-relieving activities, like yoga and meditation, to curb stress-induced hair loss in women. Also, ensure you get at least 7-9 hours of peaceful sleep every night. You can also try using essential oils, like Lavender, Neroli, and Jasmine, to calm your mind.

Home Remedies for Hair Fall Control

Are you a fan of ghar-ke-nuske? Well, here are two natural remedies for hair fall control at home:

Rosemary essential oil: Rosemary is one of the best essential oils for hair loss. All you got to do is mix 2 tbsps. of your hair oil with 3-4 drops of Rosemary essential oil. Massage this mix on the scalp and rinse off after 30 minutes.

Aloe Vera: You must have heard about the many benefits of Aloe Vera for the skin. But did you know that Aloe Vera hair mask is also one of the best remedies for hair fall control at home? To use, take some fresh Aloe Vera gel and apply it on the scalp directly. Rinse off after 45-50 minutes. Simple.

Wrapping Up

To all the women struggling with hair loss, there is no denying that it can get difficult. It can not only impact your physical appearance but also take a toll on your emotional and mental health. But the solutions given in this blog will help you treat and control hair fall. Remember that addressing hair fall is a journey that takes patience and consistent effort. With time, you will be able to control hair loss and achieve the hair of your dreams!