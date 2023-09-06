Mumbai, the vibrant city of dreams, has always been a sought-after location for real estate investment due to its diverse range of options for buyers. However, an intriguing shift in buyer preferences has emerged, with an increasing number of people now setting their eyes on the vibrant suburbs of Kalyan. What’s driving this trend, you might wonder? Well, it boils down to the ever-increasing challenge of finding a comfortable living space within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Fortunately, Kalyan has become an ideal location for individuals seeking a comfortable and convenient living space. But what factors should be considered before investing in a property in Kalyan? Read on to discover the key aspects that need to be taken into account.

Kalyan as a Location

Kalyan is a lively location that is part of the Thane district and offers a diverse range of property options. With several amenities, Kalyan is an excellent location to invest in property, especially due to its proximity to Mumbai. If you are on the lookout for an affordable and promising area to invest in, Kalyan is definitely worth considering.

However, it is crucial for prospective buyers to take certain factors into careful consideration before taking the plunge and purchasing property in Kalyan. By analysing and weighing these factors, buyers can make informed decisions and ensure a rewarding venture in the Kalyan real estate market.

5 Tips to Consider Before Buying Flats in Kalyan

Kalyan’s real estate market is on the upswing, which makes it a great place for property investment. To help you get the best deal when buying property in Kalyan, here are some useful tips:

1. Do Proper Research: Before purchasing property in Kalyan, make sure to conduct comprehensive research. Utilise online resources to gather information on property prices and read reviews of various real estate agents to determine the most advantageous deals available.

2. Find a Good Location: Before buying property in Kalyan, it is crucial to ensure that the location is the ideal one for you. Location is the main factor you must consider when searching for a property, and it should be given significant weight in your decision-making process.

3. Consider the Future: If you are purchasing property in Kalyan, it is crucial to think ahead. The city is continually expanding, and property prices are projected to increase in the future. If you are seeking to invest in a property, it is wise to purchase one with the potential for appreciation.

4. Hire a Good Real Estate Agent: It is important to research the reputation of the property in Kalyan. This will ensure that you are aware of the quality of work and construction materials used, as well as the developer’s credibility.

5. Acquire a Loan: If you are considering purchasing a property in Kalyan, acquiring a loan can be a wise decision. A loan can assist you in financing your purchase effortlessly. Multiple banks and financial institutions provide loans for buying property in Kalyan.

Why is Kalyan Gaining Popularity?

Kalyan’s real estate market holds a lot of assurance, and there are multiple reasons to support this claim. Here are a few of them.

1. Metro Line 5

The Metro Line 5 is an elevated railway system spanning 24.9 kilometres and serving 17 stations, connecting Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan. It aims to improve travel time for commuters by linking commercial, industrial, and government sectors in these areas. The increased accessibility has caused a rise in migration to Kalyan, making it a great option for property investment.

2. Kalyan Ring Road

The second reason property in Kaylan is gaining a lot of popularity is the Kalyan ring road. The MMRDA plans to build a 26km ring road in Kalyan, connecting Dombivli West to Titwala village. This will reduce travel time to just 15 minutes. They are also building a 12.3km elevated road from Airoli to Katai Naka, cutting travel distance by 10km. Flyovers and underpasses will also ease traffic flow into Kalyan.

3. Designated Smart City

Kalyan is now a designated Smart City in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. With 20 projects planned, three have already been executed, including solid waste management, a bio-methanation plant, and house-level trash bins. A control command room, traffic signals, and CCTV project have also been completed and will soon be inaugurated. These initiatives aim to improve the city’s power, water, sanitation, and healthcare systems.

Choose the Right Property in Kalyan with Mahindra Lifespaces!

If you’re seeking real estate investment opportunities, Kalyan is a prime location to consider. For top-tier properties in the area, trust Mahindra Lifespaces. Luxurious homes by Mahindra Lifespaces offer numerous benefits, ensuring a high quality of life. For a living experience that’s nothing short of extraordinary, make Mahindra Lifespaces your first choice.