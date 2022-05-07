There is a need for using WhatsApp with a range of features for convenience in chatting. In this regard, GB WhatsApp is one of the best versions that has loaded features. Download the latest version and enjoy the range of features, including video calls and voice messages. GB WhatsApp is one of the best Whatsapp Mods that you can use for a range of devices. The mod is not available for getting downloaded with the help of the app distribution services like the Google Play Store. Similar to many other WhatsApp Mods, the GB WhatsApp comes with the original functions and the features along with additional functions.

The latest features that make it stand out

GB Whatsapp APK has a new base update and dark theme, and an anti-ban update is also there. In addition to that, it has fixed bugs. The hidden chat feature is also what makes it stand out. Be ready to create, use and share your things with the help of the GB WhatsApp. Also, you can go ahead with the addition of the stickers from Google Play. The video status will be available for up to 7 minutes. The backup feature is what makes it favorable. Also, you can utilize the amazing pick style. Change the notification bar icon based on your preferences when using GB WhatsApp.

GB Whatsapp APK and its customisation features are what make it favorable. Get the cool launcher icons. Be ready to hide the writing status. Also, Auto reply with the help of the app. Be ready to hide the status and add the stickers from Google play. It is connectable with a WhatsApp web which makes it even more favorable. Also, you can share up to 100 MB. Be ready to enable the password and get access to the multiple GIF provider that makes it stand out over many others. The biggest advantage of using this mode is that you will get some extra features that you might be lacking with the original WhatsApp.

Final words

Be ready to communicate in real-time with your loved ones when you have the GB WhatsApp because it will help you with the audio and the video calls as well. Be ready to send that text messages instantly alongside the emojis and the voice messages. Chat with your contacts in the group b share the PDF files videos documents without going through further hassles.