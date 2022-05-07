Refrigerators, AC, ovens, washing machines, dishwashers, blenders, mixers, and other appliances have become an integral part of our daily lives. They make our chores easier, faster, more convenient, and less troublesome. We also have some responsibilities to increase their lifespan and boost performance. Here are seven simple tips for conscious homeowners:

Cleaning: Dirty gadgets are not only less durable but also consume more energy compared to clean ones. Above all, they are susceptible to mold, bacteria, and mildew, which can be a threat to our health. We must deep-clean all machines regularly to avoid these issues. It will also save cost because clean appliances serve for a lifetime with minimal malfunctions or breakages.

Professional care: There are a lot of appliance problems that we can’t detect or fix. Some of them are minor but they can do major harm later. For example, many people ignore unusual ac sounds even though emergency ac repair services are available nearby; It can lead to permanent damage. Such an item takes up too much energy as well. So, never hesitate to take help from an expert. He can ensure proper functioning so that you can enjoy flawless services from the appliances.

Replace parts as directed or per need: Most machines with filters require routine cleaning and replacement for proper functioning. Sometimes, you might need to change contactors, capacitors, motors, coils, compressors, and other parts periodically. Besides, if you encounter any problematic component, don’t use that machine until you replace it with a new unit.

Routine check: No matter how busy you are, try to invest some time in routine check-ups. First of all, remove the main cable from the power outlet. Then, take a closer look at the wires, hoses, filters, engines, etc. Take appropriate measures if you spot cracks, holes, broken pieces, and any type of deterioration. This little effort can save your expensive gadgets from future malfunctions and high energy consumption.

Stop overusing: The more we use a machine, the more chances it has to deteriorate soon. Hence, don’t turn on appliances unnecessarily. Always choose the right setting for your AC, refrigerator, laundry machine, dryer, and microwave oven. Unplug the power cable right after usage.

Say no to overloading: We know that overfilling is tempting, but we should never do it for the sake of our appliances’ longevity. Over-packing a freezer can block the air vents, ruin foods, and overheat frequently. If you do the same with a dishwasher, it will be prone to break and the dishes might come uncleaned. Similarly, too many clothes inside a washing machine can result in inner damage, uneven washing, and less efficiency. Follow proper guidelines: Read through the user manual to understand the product recommendations, precautions, safety tips, do’s and don’ts, etc. Check what type and how much cleaner you can use to clean your appliances. Pay attention to which mode you have to select for specific results, how long the machine has to run, and other important details.