Errors are inevitable in technological and smart devices. For instance, iOS users commonly face iPhone Error 4013 when they are restoring or updating their iPhones. During this process, if some interruption occurs, a notification message appears on the screen which says that “iPhone could not be restored: Error 4013”.

Moreover, iPhone Error 4013 can also occur if you are transferring your important files or documents from iPhone to computer and a disconnection appears. In both of these cases, interruption in the procedure causes this error, and eventually, you are unable to function your iOS device properly. So, to rescue you, this article will address the most reliable solutions for this error and also for iOS system recovery.

Fix 1: Check your Hardware Quality and Authenticity

When an iPhone Error 4013 occurs, the major root cause is a problem with your hardware, such as a USB cable or USB port. If you are using a lightening USB cable that is not the original one for your iOS device, the chances are that it can harm your device with a virus or by damaging your data. Or if you are experiencing that the USB cable is becoming hot while attached to your PC, then there must be a problem with that cable.

Furthermore, a malfunction problem with your USB port can also cause Error 4013, such as the presence of debris inside the port or inadequate grip strength. To get rid of this problem, follow the below instructions:

Step 1: Try to connect some other iOS device with your PC to check if Error 4013 re-appears or not. If it does, then these accessories are not compatible with your iOS device.

Step 2: Now, try to connect iOS device with other desktops to evaluate if the error message pop-ups or not. If it does, then there are chances that these accessories do not support “Made for Apple” devices.

Step 3: Now, lastly, shift to a “Made by Apple” USB cable and port to check if the Error 4013 message re-appears or not.

Fix 2: Try Hard Restart for your iOS Device

Many errors related to your system software, including iPhone Error 4013, can easily be eliminated by simply hard restarting your iOS device. When you hard restart your iOS device, the system error or bugs simply get eradicated by rebooting. In the end, your Error 4013 gets fixed without losing any data or important files. Also, this procedure won’t take much of your time and energy.

For every iPhone model, the procedure to hard restart is different. Now to fix your Error 4013 through force restart your iPhone, let’s dig into the steps:

For iPhone 8 and Latest Models

For iPhone 8 and the latest models, firmly tap and release the Volume Up button from your finger. Then again, do the same thing with the Volume Down button and lastly, firmly tap and grip the Power button until you can see the Apple logo on your screen.

For iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

For iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, press and grip both of the Power and Volume down buttons till an Apple logo displays on the screen.

For iPhone 6s Plus and Earlier Models

For iPhone 6s Plus and earlier models, press and grip both of the Power and Home buttons with your fingers until you can see the Apple logo on your phone screen.

Fix 3: Dr.Fone – System Repair: Get Rid of Error 4013 in No Time

If you are tired of performing the mentioned methods and nothing is sorting out your problem, then Dr.Fone – System Repair is the best choice for you as it is currently the best iOS system recovery tool. This system repair tool can detect problems related to your iOS system software and can fix iOS system without damaging the existing data on your iOS device.

While facing iPhone Error 4013, the interruption pauses the restoration process, and your device stops working. Just by connecting your iOS device to a PC, Dr.Fone – System Repair can instantly perform an iOS system recovery, and your Error 4013 will be fixed.

How to Use Dr.Fone – System Repair to Fix Error 4013?

To fix the iOS system, you just need to follow the simple step-by-step guide provided below:

Step 1: Get Dr.Fone on your PC

Before beginning with the process, launch Dr.Fone on your PC and tap on “System Repair” from your mouse. Then connect your iPhone with a PC using a lightning USB cable and select the option of “Standard Mode” to proceed further.

Step 2: Click to Install Firmware

Dr.Fone will detect your device, after which you have to select the iOS version of your device. Afterward, tap on “Start” to install the firmware of your device. Make sure you have a strong internet connection while downloading the firmware for your iPhone.

Step 3: Start Fixing your iOS System

Now the tool will verify the firmware you have recently installed. Once done, tap on “Fix Now” to begin the process of iOS system recovery. After some minutes, iPhone Error 4013 would be fixed, and you can start using your iPhone again.

Wrapping UpError 4013 can make any iOS user upset as it disturbs the daily activities. It gets important to keep things intact and workable to prevent pausing any process across the device. However, there are several remedies that can be effectively utilized to discover remedies to the problem. To avoid this hustle, make sure to follow the instructions we have provided in this article in detail. Also, you can use Dr.Fone – System Repair to fix iOS errors.