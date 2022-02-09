For iPhone 13 users, the screen passcodes are necessary to preserve their data privacy. However, in some scenarios, if you are struggling to unlock an iPhone without password, you have brought yourself to the right place, as we will discuss this issue in detail.

iPhones boost their supremacy every year by adding upgrades, such as the launch of the iPhone 13 in the market. Without having any doubt, iPhone 13 has the best camera results as compared to its previous releases. Also, the curved edges of the iPhone 13 make it more appealing with an OLED display.

So, if you have recently bought iPhone 13 from someone, but you are unable to unlock iPhone without a passcode, that must be problematic for you. For such cases, we will discuss Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock and some other tricks that can help you to unlock iPhone without putting in any additional efforts.

Part 1: Dr.Fone Screen Unlock: Unlock Any iOS Screen Lock Type Within Seconds

You may find multiple online tools that claim to guide you on how to unlock iPhone without passcode, but such tools always have uncertainty regarding security. However, Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock emerges as the most reliable tool for various problems of iOS users. Particularly, in this article, we will use the feature of screen unlock of Dr.Fone as it has a 100% success ratio of unlocking various passwords within seconds.

How to Use Dr.Fone Screen Unlock?

Before using this tool, keep in mind that after unlocking your iPhone through Dr.Fone, all of the data stored in your device will be wiped out completely. Now let’s dive into the steps:

Step 1: Download Dr.Fone on PC

In order to begin, download the Dr.Fone tool on your computer. Once done with the installation and opening it, click on the option of “Screen Unlock” to continue with the procedure.

Step 2: Make your iPhone Connected

Now build the connection between your iPhone and computer and click on the option of “Unlock iOS Screen” from your mouse.

Step 3: Begin Recovery Mode

Now it’s time to put your iPhone into recovery mode as it is recommended to boot the phone in recovery or DFU mode before unlocking an iPhone. Just follow the displayed instructions given on your screen to begin recovery mode on your iPhone.

Step 4: Install Firmware and Unlock iPhone

After following the last step, click on “Download” to install the firmware for your iPhone. Once the installation is completed, select “Unlock Now” to unlock your iPhone without password

Part 2: Calculator Trick to Unlock iPhone Without Passcode

By using a calculator, you can also unlock iPhone without password. But make sure that the icon of a calculator is present on your phone. Let’s dive into details:

Step 1: Firstly, swipe down on your iPhone from your finger to open its drop-down menu. Then activate your Airplane Mode and also disable internet connection, Bluetooth, and cellular data.

Step 2: Now navigate to your calculator and type any number which contains decimal places. Afterward, through rotating your iPhone, click on “Rand” and “In” simultaneously.

Step 3: After following the previous step, swipe up from your finger to access your iPhone home screen. Now you will be able to unlock iPhone without passcode.

Part 3: Use Face ID to Avoid Unlocking iPhone 13 with Passcode

Many times, when you set a password for your iPhone, there are high chances that you forget it. Moreover, if you are using alphanumeric passcode, it will require some time to type to unlock the phone. To avoid this hustle, Face IDs are best that saves not only your time but also you don’t need to remember it. Thus, you can easily unlock iPhone without password by utilizing Face ID.

In order to use Face ID, just follow the given instructions below:

Step 1: To begin, navigate to the “Settings” of your iPhone and scroll down. Now, tap on the option of “Face ID and Passcode.”

Step 2: If a passcode is currently enabled on your iPhone, then enter the passcode and select the option of “Set Up Face ID.”

Step 3: Now, it’s time to scan your face by using the camera. Make sure to move your head to the center for more clarity. After the first scan, you will see the pop-up message “First Face Completed.”

Step 4: After thoroughly scanning your face for the second time, the Face ID will be enabled on your iPhone. Now you don’t have to remember any passcode and can easily unlock your iPhone within no time.

Wrapping UpIf you are a regular iOS user, then you should know the tricks and tips on how to unlock iPhone without passcode. For your convenience, we also suggested Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock that will benefit you in difficult situations.