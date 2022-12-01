International Watch Co. (often known as IWC Schaffhausen or just IWC) has been at the forefront of the luxury watch business for decades thanks to its innovative combination of Swiss workmanship with state-of-the-art American engineering. The brand has consistently been at the forefront of innovation, from producing the first mass-produced digital timepiece to being the first to mass-produce titanium bracelets.

Soon after its founding, the company established itself as a global leader in the watch industry, largely thanks to its ability to secure lucrative contracts with the military and commercial sectors. If you wonder, “should I buy an IWC watch in India?”, you’ll find everything you need to know right here.

What Makes IWC Stand Out?

An IWC watch is your best bet if you are an innovation aficionado. Instead of spending money on flashy celebrity endorsements and ever-increasing marketing expenditures, the company has put its resources behind developing innovative watches.

As its name implies, the Grand Complication wristwatch was the most complex of its type, featuring 659 individual components. The Aquatimer was the first watch to withstand depths of up to 2,000 meters, while the Da Vinci’s accuracy can be guaranteed for 500 years. For this reason, an IWC watch is your best pick if you value cutting-edge technology in your timepieces.

Investing in an IWC watch is also smart if you have a keen eye for aesthetics. Although the watches aren’t as flashy as some of the competition, they balance useful features with stylish flourishes. For nearly two decades, the business collaborated with Ferdinand Porsche, an engineer whose resume also includes designing the Volkswagen Beetle. He also started a well-known vehicle firm that bears his name, so you know you’re dealing with a modern enterprise.

Reasons You Should Own An IWC Watch

Versatility



Among the people I’ve asked, adaptability ranks highest in importance. The first high-end timepiece you buy should go with everything from jeans on Monday to a suit on Friday. It must look great with a suit but also work with a cashmere sweater and jeans.

The Portugieser watch is an excellent example of the semi-formal category of timepieces. They have a classic look with a simple dial, but their athletic, heavier case gives them a modern edge. With its black leather strap, this watch is equally at home in the boardroom as it is at the weekend barbecue. Swapping out the straps is another fantastic feature of these timepieces. While the standard black strap is most popular, a light brown leather or suede alternative can nearly make it look like you have two watches in one.

Personality



The next most crucial factor in selecting a timepiece is its accuracy. How would you describe your lifestyle, character, and preferences? Many modern timepieces may be dressed up or down, but that doesn’t mean everyone needs one. If you want to wear your watch everywhere and are a busy person, you may need a model that meets certain criteria. Shock resistance, for instance, would make them suitable for swimming and working out. I’d suggest a diver’s watch or a timepiece with a metal bracelet or tropical strap for someone with that character. This is because neither choice absorbs moisture as readily as alligator or leather straps and can be worn for longer without deterioration. The Ingenieur and the Aquatimer are two excellent cases in point.

Conversely, suppose you tend toward a more tailored aesthetic and wear a suit to work regularly. In that case, I’d recommend a more understated and delicate wristwatch to round out your ensemble. The Portofino could be a good option; it is an attractive dress watch with a slim design that would look excellent under a dress shirt.

Size



The question of how the model will look and feel on your wrist is crucially significant. There is no one right answer regarding the size of a watch for your wrist; you should always trust your judgment. In terms of advice, I’d buy an IWC watch in India whose lugs don’t protrude too far from the edge of the wrist. As the size and form of people’s wrists vary, giving a potential purchase a complete try-on is crucial before making a final decision. The difference between how the watch feels and how it is measured can be surprising.

While a slimmer and more refined profile is preferable for a dress watch, a larger case size has traditionally been associated with sportier watches. In the case of the Big Pilot, its initial design was based on the needs of pilots; therefore, it was necessary to accommodate the pocket watch mechanism and provide adequate vision in the dark cockpit. Since then, this has evolved into the core of the design, and in my opinion, it is one of the iconic models that call for a voluminous fit.

Conclusion



Experts at Kapoor Watch Co. can help you make a well-informed decision when purchasing an IWC watch. Contact us today, and they will give you the latest IWC watch price quote. They’ll listen carefully to learn about your needs and preferences, then suggest a watch that fits perfectly. Feel free to contact them immediately to discuss the various choices available to you.