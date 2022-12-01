Having a Samsung phone like a galaxy a03, samsung galaxy a13, and the latest ones gives you a lot of useful features, but some of them are not something you can find on other Android devices or other platforms. If you are about to buy a new Samsung device or you simply want to become more familiar with the unique possibilities which your phone is giving you, let us introduce seven unique features of Samsung phones.

1. Hiding your apps

Having a lot of apps that you don’t use but might be useful one day? Samsung gives you the chance not to delete, but to hide them. With this feature, you can have as much as apps as you want without the risk of getting one cluttered screen. Do you want to use this feature? All you have to do is to open your drawer, tap the three dots on the top right, and select Settings. Voila! This is the place where you can hide or unhide your apps on most Samsung phones like Samsung Galaxy a3, Samsung Galaxy a13 and etc. especially the apps which are preinstalled by Samsung itself or google and are not going to deleted-Land!

2. Optimize whenever you need

Optimization is the key to having one hard die phone and Samsung phones are something at optimizing. If you have ever checked the Battery and device care on your setting, you might have known there is an optimized now button there. By choosing this feature you can take advantage of having a healthy battery, good security, free storage and etc. For instance, you might feel your phone needs to be checked because of some issues, at this moment all you have to do is to tap the “optimize now” button and let the system find duplications, apps that are killing your battery, etc.

3. The Secret folder of your own

Do you have some sort of documents that should be protected by any cost? You don’t have to pay a lot when you have a Samsung phone, it will be your free chamber of secrets. Most mid-range or flagship Samsung phones, like samsung galaxy a03, galaxy a13, and M series, give you a place where you can save all your precious Data, without getting worried about hackers. Your Documents will be safe and every time you need to check on them you should use a pattern, your fingerprint, or a PIN Code, Otherwise, even you are not allowed in!

For using this feature you should choose settings, Biometrics and Security, and Secure Folder.

4. Recording with both rear and selfie Camera

Everyone needs to record a video or take a photo from their very special moments or even the ordinary ones _ which are still special- and Samsung gives you everything you need to do so. Samsung Galaxy camera apps are very powerful, giving you the chance to edit your photos like a pro, take beautiful photos in dark places and etc.

Looking forward to more? The latest versions of Samsung phones have a feature called Director’s mode. It simply gives you the opportunity to record with both the selfie and rear camera simultaneously.

5. Samsung DeX

Yes! Editing tools are great but sometimes your files, photos or any sort of documents are too much to handle on your phone and you need to get back to some peripherals on your pc. At this moment take a second to think twice! You have a Samsung phone and the Samsung DeX is at your service. You can use this feature to operate your phone with a mouse, a keyboard and etc. All you need is some hardware and a Galaxy S series phone. There this feature is not available on mid-range phones like the A series (Samsung galaxy a13, galaxy a03) or M series (M02, M12,…)

6. Wireless power share

Remember that friend of yours who’s always running out of battery or you might be that person yourself. If you or your friends are using a Samsung Galaxy phone, don’t hesitate to use the “wireless power share” feature on your device. With this special feature, you are able to charge other Galaxy devices and even accessories. You can simply use this feature by choosing wireless power share from your notification panel.

7. Writing on a locked screen

Your screen is locked and all of a sudden you have to write down an important Idea, a number, or anything else. With a Samsung stylus, a locked screen won’t be a problem. You don’t need to unlock it. You can tap the screen with your stylus while holding the top button and right away the writing is available. This feature gives you the possibility of being fast – not furious- but very calm and present in the moment.