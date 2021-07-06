Alexis Ren is one of the most popular social media personalities in America. She is world-famous and known for her extensive lifestyle. At the same time, she also is a social media influencer. Her total number of fans on Instagram is over 14.3 Million. This makes her one of the most popular social media personalities. Let us see everything about Alexis Ren.

Her real name is not Alexis Ren, but Alexis Rene Glabach. She also works as a successful model along with her social status. She was born in Santa Monica, in the California state, US. This got to become her hometown. She did not go to any city school. She was homeschooled for unknown reasons.

In her family, along with her parents, she also had two sisters and one small brother. Her mother was a nutrition expert. Sadly, she died due to breast cancer, which gave her a good setback. She got addicted to eating and was in a constant state of toxic mindfulness.

Here is some critical information about Alexis Ren’s body

What is Alexis Ren’s Height?

Alexis Ren is about 5 feet and 8 inches tall or 174cm.

How much is Alexis Ren’s weight?

She is about 58 KGs or 127 pounds

What is Alexis Ren’s Star Sign?

Her star sign is Sagittarius.

What is Alexis Ren’s Bra Size?

Her bra size is 33B.

What is Alexis Ren’s Shoe size?

Her Shoe size is 8.5 US units

How much is Alexis Ren’s body measurements?

Her measurements are about 35inches to 23 inches to 35 inches.

What is Alexis Ren’s Hair Color?

Alexis Ren’s hair color is Dark Brown.

What is Alexis Ren’s Eye color?

Alexis Ren’s Eye color is Dark Brown, which is also similar to the color of her hair.

What is Alexis Ren’s Nationality?

Alexis Ren is American

When was Alexis Ren born?

She was born in the year 1996, on a sweet day of 23rd November.

How old is Alexis Ren to this year of 2021?

She is over 25 years old.

What is Alexis Ren’s net worth in 2021?

Alexis Ren’s net worth is $3 Million in 2021.

Alexis Ren brilliant career as a model and social personality

She began to do modeling for Brandy Melville. At first, she started working in small shoots. Surprisingly, one of her photos in a black string bikini got viral.

From that time, she gained a very good social status, along with her beauty. She quickly became an internet sensation.

She continued in her fame journey, starring in ads for a mobile game. The game was none other than Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire.

Alexis Ren got her new line of clothing and its name was Ren Active.

She also gained good fame as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the year. She competed in “Dancing With The Stars” season 27. Her partner was none other than Alan Bersten himself.

Further, into her life of fame, she starred in the song of Ed Sheeran. The song was “South of the Border” as Scarlett Jones. She also featured herself in Kygo’s music video titled “Not OK”.

When it comes to music videos, Alexis Ren has starred in over six of them.

She spent most of her life in the social limelight. But she also tackled her own problems side by side. When her mother died unexpectedly of cancer, she got badly devastated. She got into a bad disorder of eating.

Was Alexis Ren in Relations?

She dated a guy whose name was Jay Alvarrez for two years till 2017. He was an enthusiastic travel influencer as well as a skilled surfer.

For some unknown reason, she broke up with him. Ren then started dating Noah Centineo, who is a popular model and Actor. She was with him till April 2021 and then again, the couple broke up for any known reason.

She has a very wealthy lifestyle. Her net worth is over 3 Million US dollars and she earned a major part of that money from her modeling. She also gets a lot of promotions and endorsements via her Instagram handle.

This is everything about Alexis Ren that you be familiar with.