Plumbing problems are not something that most people think about regularly. After all, once the plumbing is in place it simply does its job. However, this is not always the case. While a good-quality plumbing system can last for years, many factors can shorten its life.

These include extreme temperatures which place stress on the pipes and joints, damage done accidentally to pipes, and strain through fluctuations in pressure.

That is when the problems start. A poorly maintained plumbing system will fail, it will almost certainly happen at the worst possible time and you will need a reputable emergency plumber fast. It is a good idea to get in touch with one today, just in case.

Of course, there are a number of things you can do to prevent plumbing emergencies from happening.

Annual Inspections

Having a qualified plumber inspect your pipes annually reduces the risk of a plumbing emergency. They will look at the pipes and appliances and advise you regarding any potential issues. This can help you prepare for expensive repair bills and avoid the uncertainty and hassle of a breakdown.

As an added bonus you will be building a relationship with a qualified plumber, that will help if you ever need one in an emergency.

Protect Your Drains

One of the biggest and avoidable plumbing issues is clogs. There are times when clogs are the result of tree roots damaging the sewer pipes, or the weight of the soil crushing them. But, in general, the problem arises because you haven’t been paying attention to what is going down the drain.

Wastewater and toilet paper are the only things that should be flushed or washed down the drains. Food debris, grease, hair, sanitary products, and even children’s toys have no place in your drains. They start a clog which can turn into a serious issue.

Monitor Water Usage

It is a good idea to monitor your water usage, this can help you to cut down and do your bit for the environment. The best approach is to check your meter reading and then avoid using any water for a couple of hours. You can then check the meter again. If the reading has changed you have a leak.

It is essential that you find the leak as quickly as possible. Leaking water attracts pests and damages the wood in your home. If left long enough it can even cause structural issues.

Monitoring your water usage can save you money off your water bill. But, it can also save you a lot of hassle.

Visual Inspections

Although the plumber usually only does an annual inspection, there is no reason why you can’t do a monthly one. All you have to do is look at all the visible plumbing and feel the pipes around the joints. You will be able to spot and feel any leaking water and can then get the issue rectified.

This approach can also help to keep any exposed plumbing clean as it is a good idea to scrub it at the same time.