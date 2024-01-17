Whether you are just setting up the office for your startup or updating your existing one, having the right IT equipment is necessary to have a productive workplace. The right IT equipment in the workplace can improve the productivity, efficiency, and security of the office. Since almost everything is now operated digitally nowadays, having the right IT equipment in the office can help you fill the technological gaps and enable you to compete with larger businesses. For this purpose, we have put together a list of essential IT office equipment that small businesses must have.

VoIP Business Phone System

Even though smartphones and laptops have replaced most modes of communication, having a VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) business phone system in your office is important. Even in the year 2024, business phone systems haven’t become obsolete and are frequently being used by businesses worldwide for efficient internal and external communication. For small businesses and startups, a VoIP phone makes a lot of sense, since it utilizes only a very little space, is an affordable solution that traditional phones, uses the internet to manage phone calls, and is easily configurable through 192.168.1.1

Internet and Wireless Router

Next up is having a reliable internet connection. A reliable internet connection and a quality wireless router are essential for any business office nowadays. Everything is dependent on the internet nowadays and you need to have a strong and reliable internet connection that will complement and increase productivity in the workplace, rather than hampering it.

Investing in a high-quality internet router and using the internet from a credible and reliable internet service provider will ensure that you and your employees have access to high-speed, fast, and reliable internet. While we are at it, don’t forget to use a zero-trust security approach and secure your internet connection through 192.168.0.1 to set up a robust and secure internet connection.

High-Quality Computers and Software

As mentioned, a large portion of business operations take place digitally nowadays through computers and laptops. If you don’t have the right computers in the office, meaning that they are too slow, don’t have the right specifications, or frequently malfunction, then you are on the verge of having a highly unproductive workplace. Among other factors that lead to a productive and efficient workplace, having high-quality computers that are equipped with the right software and programs is important.

There are many types of software and programs available in the market for various purposes and you should choose the one that fulfills the needs of your business operations and enhances the overall productivity in the office.

Servers

Servers are also very important as far as business operations are concerned since they are the pillars of digital operations. Servers are the machines used to host websites, databases, and apps, and process and store data. They are essential equipment for any business that operates digitally, wants to have effective business operations and to provide uninterrupted services to its customers. Having dedicated servers also protects businesses against digital threats while allowing uninterrupted services.