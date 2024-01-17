When running an online website, web application, or blog, it is essential to make it as secure as possible to avoid losing your data, revenue, and the progress that you have made. For many people, the topic of website security might be a complicated one, but we have made things easier by discussing a few simple and effective ways by which you can make your website more secure.

Use Secure Password and Two-Factor Authentication

To make your website more secure, you should adopt a more proactive approach and use secure passwords and two-factor authentication where possible. A chain is as secure as its weakest link and sometimes, the weakest link could be your password. Therefore, ensure that you are using a strong, secure, and unique password that has lowercase and uppercase letters, numbers, and other characters, to make it difficult for anyone to guess your password.

Make a habit of changing your password once every 3-4 months so that you are not sticking with the same password for long. Furthermore, enable two-factor authentication wherever possible to keep your website as safe as possible. Although it can be a pain, once you get used to it, you won't feel the difference.

Update Plugins and Extensions Regularly

Updating the plugins and extensions that you are running on your website is very important. It has become a common thing for cybercriminals and hackers to search for old versions of plug-ins that have known vulnerabilities and exploit those vulnerabilities. Just as it is important to download the latest version of the operating system on your phone or laptop, it is as important to update all the plugins and extensions.

Use an SSL Certificate

SSL is a technology that ensures that all the data passing between a server and a browser stays secure and is not accessible to anyone. Having an SSL certificate for websites has become essential, as browsers flag websites and pages that don’t have an SSL certificate. As a website owner, it is your duty to ensure that you are keeping all the data and details of your website visitors safe by using an SSL on your website. An SSL secures a website and also helps improve its search engine rankings.

Use a Secure Hosting Service Provider

Having your website hosted on a secure hosting service has become more important than ever. It is one of the best things that you can do for your website to make it more secure. A strong and secure hosting service not only protects your website from hackers but also gives you peace of mind that your website is being monitored 24/7.

As of 2024, there are so many hosting service providers available in the market, but you should always go for a provider that prioritizes security over other features. Although you will need to do a bit of research, it is worth investing a bit of time and effort to choose the right hosting service provider.

Use a Web Application Firewall

A web application firewall is a new type of firewall that is designed to monitor the traffic being transmitted to your website service. A web application firewall may be network-based, host-based, or cloud-based and it prevents any malicious traffic from accessing your website in the first place. It is an effective technology that is being employed by many website owners to block hacking attempts and filter malicious traffic that targets web applications, including automated bots, spam, and malware.