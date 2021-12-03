The use of PDF documents is not new. The usage enhanced as “work from home” became a new thing and hardcover books changed to eBooks. A PDF reader offers an extensive set of features to make reading fun. From adding bookmarks to annotation to the document, different PDF readers bring innovation for the users.

Wondershare PDF Reader has enhanced the reading experience multifold, which is equally workable for students, lawyers, scholars, and bookworms. Let us have an overview of its additional features, shall we?

Part 1: What is Wondershare PDF Reader?

Wondershare PDF Reader helps increase work efficiency, and there is no denying that fact. The subsection covers the introduction to Wondershare PDF Reader and its difference with PDFelement.

Introduction of Wondershare PDF Reader

Enhancing the reading experience and making research effortless, Wondershare PDF Reader has created magic in the world. It helps the scholars and research analytics to read as much as they can to make a strong foundation for their thesis. The 3D view of PDF documents gives the user the real feel of a book.

The lawyers are expected to review their cases in detail. Wondershare PDF Reader offers them Night Mode, Parchment Mode, Eye Protection Mode, and Day Mode to work no matter what the time is. They can also annotate and comment to create a powerful statement of the case.

As a free and light reading software, Wondershare PDF Reader can be relied upon to create a handwritten signature. The tool is only compatible with Windows at the moment.

Difference from Wondershare PDFelement

Wondershare PDF Reader and Wondershare PDFelement have a fair share of differences with each other. It is important to understand them so that a conscious decision can be made. Let us have a look at those differences, shall we?

Wondershare PDF Reader has a complete focus on enhancing the reading experience of the user, so it doesn’t offer expertise in the editing segment. To edit text, use OCR, rotate pages, and other functions, prefer Wondershare PDFelement over Wondershare PDF Reader.

offers a 3D view reading experience which makes a PDF document feel like an ultimate hardcore book. The page-turning feature makes the reading process more immersive. Wondershare PDF Reader is lighter in size and brighter in design. If you are a bookworm in a real sense, choosing it over PDFelement would be the right choice to make.

Part 2: Overview of Wondershare PDF Reader Explicit Features

Knowing the workable traits and attributes of any tool is a smart decision. It helps you compare them with your needs and preferences. If you are still in the cross hairs regarding the usage of PDF Reader, allow us to make this choice easier for you. The sub-section introduces the detailed features of Wondershare PDF Reader. Let us have a peek!

Interactive Interface

Wondershare PDF Reader comes up with an interactive interface to keep the users hitched on its usability. The main functions are on the top that enhances the accessibility and navigation for you. The tool is fast and doesn’t lag during the PDF processing process.

3D View Reading Experience

The 3D view has created a revolution in the market. You can read and preview the PDF document as you do with books. This functionality has enhanced the reading experience of people who need to enjoy the feeling of both hardcover and eBooks.

Effective Annotation

Wondershare PDF Reader enables the user to have access to effective annotation tools. You can highlight text, strikethrough, and underline text to make sense out of something. Moreover, it imitates how you use markup tools with books, pretty amazing. No?

Notes Sharing Process

Wondershare PDF Reader allows you to add notes and share them with your partners, researchers, team members, research assistant to collaborate more effectively. The function plays a phenomenal role in staying connected while collecting replies and feedback.

Handwritten Signature

Creating your handwritten signature in Wondershare PDF Reader is a significant function. It helps you in picking out the size, color, and format of the signature. You can draw the signature, type it via a stylish font, or upload imagery.

TextBoxes in Document

Annotate and comment process works in the long run as it aids the user to have control over their notes or concerns that they gathered during the reading process. The TextBoxes can be added anywhere on the PDF document, and their font can be changed as user needs.

Markup Tools

The different markup tools like a pencil can be used to draw on the PDF document for multiple purposes. The lawyer may need to question the accused so an area can be marked around his description, or a student may need to address a concern regarding his assignment. There are multiple built-in shapes for drawing available as well.

Screenshot Capturing

The screenshot capturing is yet another impeccable feature of Wondershare PDF Reader. If you like a paragraph, you can capture a screenshot of it and save it in the library. Essentially, you can fix them on the screen to improve the reading experience.

Part 3: Advantages and Disadvantages of PDF Reader

There are always pros to software that make it famous among its users. The knowledge of those advantages helps the user make the right call; don’t you agree? The sub-section shall reflect upon the pros and cons of Wondershare PDF Reader in detail.

Pros

There is no lag while reading and annotating PDF documents on Wondershare PDF Reader. The speed is fast, which enhances productivity at the workplace. Moreover, the 3D reading experience has brought a revolution to the market in the true sense.

The speed is fast, which enhances productivity at the workplace. Moreover, the 3D has brought a revolution to the market in the true sense. The software is easily downloaded due to its small size. It ensures that the system is under no pressure or stress to handle the tool.

The rich annotation functions like highlighting, underlining, and strikethrough accelerate the document reviewal process. You can also use a pencil to draw shapes to send a message across.

The tool is completely free, making it accessible for beginners and students.

Cons

Being an allrounder tool for reading, Wondershare PDF Reader is not the right tool to edit your PDF or make changes to it.

Conclusion

We are surrounded by PDF documents 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. Getting software that understands our reading needs is necessary, don’t you agree? For this very reason, the article presented a detailed overview of Wondershare PDF Reader and its different features. Study the features, pros, and cons in detail so that you make the perfect choice for your everyday needs.