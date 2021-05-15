Education has been one of the major solutions to most economic and social problems that ail society. In the process of pursuing learning, students experience numerous challenges, including mental health and high unemployment rates. The latter issue has particularly affected the recent generations of graduates with exceptional grades and resumes.

Their dilemma is not new, and several authors in the public realm have covered the aspects affecting academics with little to offer in terms of results. Society needs to talk about bridging the existing gap as far as academic unemployment is concerned.

From an economic perspective, having a large number of graduates translates into increased productivity. However, this ideal situation is far from reality, where the educational sector is struggling to find new ways of dealing with the surplus of professionals. In the past, scholars made a correlation between possessing a PhD and improved living standards.

Most companies hire employees based on their merits; yet, in this case, the amount of available funding becomes a problem. Employers find it difficult to offer benefits to graduates since little need exists to offer them permanent positions. This scenario presents a pertinent question: How can stakeholders help graduates deal with the unemployment problem?

One of the chief contributors in this work is a research assistant who has worked with the magazine for several years. He notes that the issue of unemployment among graduates is a common occurrence. The emotional and professional trauma that affects many of them obstructs these individuals from progressing in life. Being in such a position can become frustrating and demeaning. Working years that one would have utilized to enhance his or her profession therefore become wasted.

The research assistant adds that the imposter syndrome appears as a critical aspect that plagues most jobless individuals. This condition involves situations in which the unemployed become desperate after failing to find meaningful workplaces.

Because of the issues above, researchers are affected by the unemployment problem primarily because of their level of involvement with the educational process. The combined feeling of shame and failure can cripple any scientist interested in seeing their work come to completion. Many interviews involving academicians demonstrate that most of them leave academia, after all.

The inability to secure employment combined with inappropriate jobs acts as a deterrent to most skilled individuals. At the same time, unable to achieve their academic goals, many people have a difficult time processing their new identity while struggling with the feeling of giving up on their quest. Research on the emotional experiences of a group of unemployed graduates reveals that most of them experience grief.

This outcome is linked to the loss of self-worth due to the absence of economic and professional security. The interconnected nature of these factors makes them a significant area of investigation.

In the study, the participants exhibited a general need to share their ideas and have them heard. They also desired a place where they could discuss their challenges freely. These individuals already identified the problems associated with being unemployed graduates.

Having a safe place to share everyday experiences would alleviate most of the emotional impact.

Academics value their educational success, and stressing that unemployment is not a reflection on the weakness of the resume is essential. Apart from assisting a growing section of the population in dealing with their emotional problem, the study also sheds light on a significant concern in the education sector.

The absence of a working support system that can help cushion individuals who fail to secure employment opportunities complicates matters for graduates further.

The feedback from the unemployed struggling to find sustainable work is that most job agencies provide industrial solutions for graduates but neglect the need to furnish them with emotional intelligence skills. For instance, one person who outsourced these agencies notes that they did not offer sufficient counseling services for discouraged applicants.

Individuals that have invested years into their respective careers without much to give in return will definitely require some emotional support. The fundamental quality of services offered within job recruitment agencies makes them inappropriate for a technical career. The combination of inexperienced career counselors that do not understand how the educational system functions and the small number of available job centers complicates the process even more. In the face of such challenging situations, unemployed graduates have little hope of benefiting from their learning background.

The absence of a functional support system also implies that the majority has to continue on the employment quest with no aid. Those of the individuals who rely on special job centers and recruitment agencies to assist in alleviating their situation end up with the feeling of hopelessness.

The discouraging statistics on performance levels for these agencies serve as a piece of evidence that professional help concerning the matters is not forthcoming. The family unit also fails to offer constructive emotional guidance for individuals struggling with unemployment.

Family members and close friends are not well-acquainted with the requirements to offer beneficial support in this case. Addressing the issue of emotional stress associated with unemployment among graduates will provide a solution for several jobless graduates in the market.

Acknowledging the current situation is a useful approach that can assist in dealing with the emotional implications of unemployment. The key problem therein is that graduates typically fail to come to terms with the reality of their careers. This detached perspective clouds their judgment and makes it challenging to tackle the issue objectively.

They, thus, need to embrace the fact that a gap exists between graduating from college and finding a suitable job. The size of the problem differs depending on the economic situation within the country, the specific career path, and some other market factors. From the research on the market situation and emotional experience among unemployed graduates, it is evident that stakeholders do not deep under analysis.

The education sector has succeeded in generating graduates that have limited options in the job market. Recent factors of globalization and interest-based careers have revolutionized the job market in a short span. The stakeholders need to update their approaches and information to match this changing employment scene. Those who do not comply with new regulations end up with numerous operational and financial problems.

One can observe a definite shift away from academic excellence as the determining factor for recruiting new employees. Organizations have begun stressing the need for meritocracy and competence. Former graduates may fail to possess these two traits and, therefore, miss promising job opportunities. Offering a multi-pronged approach that prepares graduates for the job market while providing them with emotional support presents a paramount chance for future students.