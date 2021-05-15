When you first start looking for a job, you should prepare a competent resume. The template and the length of the resume are universal and do not depend on the age of the employee, work experience, the level of his ambitions and achievements. A perfect resume always fits on one or two A4 pages.

This means that even if you have little or no work experience, you shouldn’t send a one-paragraph resume. Think about its content. We will tell you a few secrets of how to write a resume without work experience competently. This article will help a beginner’s or graduate’s resume look solid, creating a positive impression in the eyes of the employer.

WHY RECRUITERS DON’T LIKE CHEAP RESUME WITH NO WORK EXPERIENCE

Thinking about how to write a resume without work experience, imagine how an employer sees a graduate resume.

Receiving it, the company representative immediately sees the risks, not the benefits. The main disadvantage of a graduate from an employer’s point of view is the lack of practical skills and experience. There is a theoretical basis, but the student has not yet been able to put it in practice. The danger that arises for the company is the inability of the employee to apply his knowledge to solving practical problems. There are also fears that the “student” is not yet psychologically ready to conduct responsible projects, there is no understanding of the norms of behavior in the team and in the business environment.

The university does not give a person an understanding of the work of a company, most candidates have no idea about the structure, rules of the game, and subordination. The way out of this situation would be the opportunity to intern on a permanent basis, starting from the second year, then they would feel the current situation, could already assess themselves by the fourth year and apply for certain vacancies.

To overcome the barriers to perception of the employer you need to send him through a professional resume with positive signals that say that the risks are minimal.

So, if by the end of your studies you already have internships in your asset, this is a trump card. Be sure to describe them. If there were no internships, then it is possible to overcome the stereotype of employers about the isolation of students and graduates from practice by emphasizing the presence of practical and business skills in the resume in other ways. It is important for a young specialist to convey that he not only acquired a solid knowledge base at the university (institute, college), but also began to consciously build his professional biography. It makes a good impression if the candidate has attended events and participated in activities that develop the skills necessary for the chosen profession.

Consider writing a resume with no work experience, describing the academic, extracurricular, or personal experience that helped hone your strengths. It is good if you can list in the “Work experience” column your internship, volunteer work, or student projects. And stay the way you are, don’t try to be someone else. Confidence and being natural is the power. I am worthy of getting this job. My resume looks good enough for taking this position. Choosing me, the company is clearly strengthened.