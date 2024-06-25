Real estate is one of the most lucrative career choices in Texas and choosing to pursue your vocation in this field could be one of the best decisions you ever make. However, you will need to obtain your real estate license to practice as a legally recognized professional first. This will allow you to win the trust of both your peers and, importantly, your clients.

To plan and budget, you need to have an idea about the real estate license cost in Texas, and this entails knowing the components that make up the total cost. In this piece, we will dissect the real estate license cost in Texas to make everything clear for you.

The cost of real estate education

All aspiring real estate agents must enroll in and complete an approved 180-hour real estate pre-licensing course to equip them with the requisite skills to practice in the field. The course prepares licensees for the pre-licensing exam. Thus, the cost of the real estate school is one of the first components of the cost of a real estate license in Texas which you need to consider.

The cost of the pre-licensing course varies depending on the course provider, and the mode of learning, whether online or in-person. If you want to reduce the cost of your real estate license, you can consider taking an online course. You can consider RealEstateU, one of the best online schools in Texas for your real estate education.

The cost of the exam

Once you complete your pre-licensing education to fulfill the educational requirements, the next thing you need to do is to pass your exam—the Texas Real Estate Salesperson Exam. Of course, you must be wondering how much is the real estate exam in Texas so you can budget in advance.

You will need to pay $42 to the Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC) for every attempt. Thus, to minimize your Texas real estate license cost, you should endeavor to pass your exam on your first attempt.

License application costs

Another component of the Texas real estate license cost is the license application fee, which is around $185 for a 2-year real estate license application. You should also bear in mind that you will pay renewal fees every two years to keep your license valid.

Background check and fingerprinting

Real estate license applicants must undergo a background check and fingerprinting. You need to pay a fee for fingerprinting of $38.50, but this is a one-off cost. You need to consider the background and fingerprinting fee as you compute your Texas real estate license cost.

Tips to help you save on the cost of a real estate license in Texas

If you want to reduce the total amount you spend on your Texas real estate license, you can consider the following tips:

Check various pre-licensing courses

You should take enough time and check several pre-licensing courses and compare them to choose the most reasonably priced one. Also, consider taking an online course as it they often cheaper than in-person courses. However, ensure you take what aligns with your learning style. In addition, look for bundled packages and discounts to help you cut your pre-licensing education cost.

Optimize your use of free and discounted materials

You can save on textbooks and other resources by making the most of free and discounted resources. You can use the online resources available to supplement your provided course materials. Also, visit public libraries for textbooks on real estate education.

Pass the exam on the first attempt

You need to work hard to ace the exam on your first attempt to save on exam fees. Also, it will save you other costs and the emotional turmoil of retaking the test. This calls for you to allocate enough time to your studies, using available exam preparation resources and if necessary, taking exam prep courses.

Conclusion

There are several components that make up the Texas real estate license cost and these include the cost of real estate education, exam fee, license application fee, and background and fingerprinting fee. You may also incur other extra costs, like for revision materials. Fortunately, you can use some tips like looking for discounted courses and bundled packages to save some money.