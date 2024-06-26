Image Source

Kitty party is the perfect occasion for ladies to enjoy an eve full of fun games, lively chatter, and of course, delicious food. But hosting this eve can be quite daunting, especially when it comes to cooking and preparing those snacks. To make it easy, here is a guide to quick and delectable recipes that you can make for your next kitty party. Also, this time, it is with the added convenience of online grocery shopping.

Plan In Advance

Before indulging in making recipes, a little planning goes a long way. Decide on the number of guests and the kind of meals you want to offer. Are you thinking of finger foods or a more comprehensive gathering with a main course and dessert? Once you have a theme in mind, browse stores for online grocery shopping to create your shopping list. Most online retailers give options to filter by category and dietary needs to stock up on everything in advance.

15 Recipes To Try In The Kitty Party

Here are 10 mouthwatering recipes for your kitty party, making it easier to feast.

Mini Veg Cutlets

These bite-sized vegetarian ingredients are an all-time favourite. For this, you can order pastry cups online. Saute chopped vegetables like onions, peppers, and mushrooms and add salt and black pepper. Whisk together eggs, milk, cheese, and herbs. Next, fill the pastry cups with the veggie mix and top with the egg mixture. Bake until golden brown and it is ready to serve.

Spicy Chicken Tikka:

This is an all-time favourite snack for sure but don’t forget the skewers when you do online grocery shopping. For this, marinate boneless, skinless chicken pieces in a mixture of yoghurt, lemon juice, and ginger-garlic paste, and add lots of tandoori masala to it. Needle the chicken onto skewers with bell peppers, onions, and cherry tomatoes. Grill or pan-fry the skewers until the chicken is cooked through, and serve the chicken tikka with mint chutney.

Crispy Spring Rolls (Vegetarian or Non-vegetarian):

Spring rolls are free to be filled with a variety of ingredients in it. For vegetarians, create a delicious mix that will include shredded cabbage, carrots, and bean sprouts with a dash of soy sauce and sesame oil. For non-vegetarians you can add cooked minced chicken or meat to the vegetable filling. Make this a fuss-free option with doing online grocery shopping of spring roll wrappers. Next, you must deep fry the rolls until golden brown and serve it hot with chilli sauce.

Masala Papad:

Masala papad is one of the famous and classic party staple that almost every Indian loves. Order papad online and brush them with melted ghee or butter. Sprinkle with chaat masala, and roast for a few minutes until crispy. Next, chop onion, tomatoes, and carrots on the papad, turning it into a quick and delightful treat.

Cucumber Canapes:

For a refreshing and healthy option in the scorching summer, you can choose these canapes by slicing cucumbers into rounds. Top these slices with cream cheese, crumbled feta, and a sliver of smoked salmon. This fresh snack is sure to be liked by all.

Chocolate Chip Cookies:

This timeless classic is always a hit because who does not love chocolate? Online grocery stores offer a variety of pre-made cookie dough options, so all you have to do is bake! For a personal touch, you can add chopped nuts, dried fruits, or white chocolate chips.

Fruit Skewers with Yogurt Dip:

Thread an assortment of seasonal fruits like strawberries, grapes, mangoes, and kiwis onto skewers. Prepare a simple yoghurt dip by mixing plain yoghurt with honey and a touch of vanilla extract. This is a healthy and visually appealing dessert to serve the ladies.

No-bake Energy Laddoos:

For this, combine rolled oats, chopped nuts, dried fruits, and nut butter in a bowl. Next, roll the mixture into bite-sized balls and refrigerate for an hour. These energy balls are a delicious, healthy, and rich treat that everyone will enjoy.

Mini Cheesecakes:

These individual cheesecakes are surprisingly easy to make. Use biscuit cookies as the base and a mixture of cream cheese, sugar, and an egg for the filling. Bake at 180°C (350°F) for 15-20 minutes. Top with fresh fruit or chocolate ganache for extra indulgence.

Mango Lassi:

The best part of online grocery shopping is buying fresh cartons of mangoes. Make the most of these mangoes by making mango lassi for the guests. This refreshing and cooling drink is perfect for the summer heat.

Mini Phyllo Cups with Potato Stuffing:

Get pre-made phyllo sheets online and prepare the regular spicy potato stuffing. To add your personal touch, layer the phyllo in mini muffin tins, fill with the potato mixture, and bake until golden. It’s easy, elegant, and sure to impress.

Spicy Sprouts Chaat:

A healthy and flavourful option, this chaat features a base of pre-sprouted moong dal, tossed with chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, and a tangy chutney. Consider online grorcery shopping as each of these ingredients are readily available online. Spice it up with chilli flakes and chaat masala for a delightful explosion of flavours.

Cucumber Canapes with Cream Cheese and Smoked Paneer:

This classy canape is perfect for a finger-food fiesta. Slice cucumbers into bite-sized rounds and top with a drop of cream cheese and smoked paneer. Fresh dill adds a touch of elegance, and the contrast of textures is delightful.

Creamy Hummus with Pita Bread:

Hummus is a party staple when planning a kitty at home. Online grocery stores offer a variety of flavours in it. Also, you can choose to make up your own with canned chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and spices. Serve with pre-cut pita bread for easy scooping.

Tangy Guacamole with Tortilla Chips:

Another crowd-pleaser of its time is, guacamole. It is quick to prepare with store-bought avocados, diced tomatoes, red onion, lime juice, and cilantro. Pair it with crispy tortilla chips for the ultimate dipping experience.

Conclusion

