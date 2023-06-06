Pawn Stars is one of the most popular reality TV shows in the US, featuring the daily operations of a pawn shop in Las Vegas. The show stars Rick Harrison, his son Corey Harrison, and Corey’s childhood friend Austin “Chumlee” Russell. The trio are known for their witty banter, expert knowledge, and savvy negotiations with customers who bring in various items to sell or pawn.

However, in recent months, some fans have been concerned about Corey’s health, as they noticed some changes in his appearance and behavior. Some have even speculated that he might have had a stroke, based on his slurred speech, droopy eyelid, and weight gain. Is there any truth to these rumors? Here’s what we know.

Corey’s Weight Loss Journey

One of the reasons why some fans think Corey might have had a stroke is because of his dramatic weight loss in the past. According to People magazine, Corey underwent lap-band surgery in 2010, after reaching 402 pounds. He said he decided to lose weight after his doctor warned him that he was at risk of developing diabetes.

Corey managed to lose 192 pounds in the following years, thanks to the surgery and a healthier lifestyle. He said he felt more energetic and confident after shedding the excess weight. He also got a tattoo on his leg that read “No excuses”, as a reminder of his commitment to staying fit.

Corey’s Motorcycle Accident

However, Corey’s weight loss journey was not without challenges. In 2014, he was involved in a serious motorcycle accident that left him with a broken arm and several injuries. He said he was riding his bike when a car cut him off and caused him to crash. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery to repair his arm.

The accident took a toll on Corey’s physical and mental health. He said he had to take painkillers for several months, which affected his mood and appetite. He also had to go through physical therapy to regain mobility in his arm. He admitted that he gained some weight back during this period, as he was unable to exercise as much as before.

Corey’s Current Status

Despite the rumors, there is no evidence that Corey had a stroke or any other serious medical condition. He has not addressed the speculation directly, but he has posted several photos and videos on his social media accounts that show him looking happy and healthy. He also continues to appear on Pawn Stars regularly, along with his father and Chumlee.

Corey seems to have recovered from his motorcycle accident and resumed his weight loss efforts. He said he has been working out with a trainer and following a low-carb diet. He also said he has been spending more time with his family and friends, and enjoying his hobbies such as fishing and golfing.

Corey has also been busy with his business ventures outside of Pawn Stars. He owns a beauty salon called Beauty Bar in downtown Las Vegas, which offers hair, nail, and skin services. He also owns a bar called Corey’s Sports Bar & Grill in Henderson, Nevada, which features live music, karaoke, and sports events.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there is no reason to believe that Corey from Pawn Stars had a stroke or any other serious health issue. The rumors are likely based on his weight fluctuations and some minor changes in his appearance and speech. However, these are not indicative of a stroke or any other neurological disorder.

Corey has been open about his weight loss journey and the challenges he faced along the way. He has also shown that he is doing well and living a fulfilling life. He remains an integral part of Pawn Stars and a successful entrepreneur in his own right.

Therefore, fans can rest assured that Corey is fine and that they can continue to enjoy watching him on Pawn Stars..