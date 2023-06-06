If you have watched the Netflix thriller Fall, you might have wondered about the B67 TV Tower, the 2000ft tall structure that traps two friends in a life-or-death situation. Is it a real tower or a CGI creation? Where is it located and what is its history? In this article, we will answer these questions and more.

What is the B67 TV Tower?

The B67 TV Tower is an abandoned tower that was used to broadcast television and radio signals across California. It is also known as the Sacramento Joint Venture Tower or KXTV/KOVR radio tower. It was built in 1964 and stands at 475 feet tall. It is one of the tallest structures in the world and can be seen from miles away.

Where is the B67 TV Tower located?

The B67 TV Tower is located in Walnut Grove, California, a small town in the Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta. It is situated on a private property and is not accessible to the public. The tower has been decommissioned since 2009, when it was replaced by a newer and taller tower nearby.

How did the B67 TV Tower inspire Fall?

Fall is a high-concept thriller that follows two friends, Becky and Hunter, who are avid climbers and thrill-seekers. They decide to climb the top of the B67 TV Tower, only to find themselves trapped there with no way down. The movie explores their struggle to survive and escape, as well as their relationship and secrets.

The director and co-writer of Fall, Scott Mann, said that he came up with the idea of the movie after seeing a picture of a similar tower online. He was fascinated by the idea of such a terrifying location and decided to use it as the central character of his film.

However, he could not film the actual B67 TV Tower, as it was too dangerous and impractical. Instead, he recreated parts of it on top of a 2000ft cliff in the Shadow Mountains, California. He also used CGI to enhance some of the shots and create a realistic sense of height and vertigo.

What are some interesting facts about the B67 TV Tower?

– The B67 TV Tower was originally built for KXTV and KOVR, two local television stations that shared its use. It was also used by several radio stations over the years.

– The B67 TV Tower has a triangular cross-section and is supported by three sets of guy wires anchored to concrete blocks. It has a red-and-white paint scheme and flashing lights for aviation safety.

– The B67 TV Tower has been featured in several other movies and shows, such as American Horror Story: Cult, The X-Files, and The Walking Dead.

– The B67 TV Tower has also attracted some urban explorers and daredevils who have climbed it illegally and posted videos online. However, this is extremely risky and not recommended.

Conclusion

The B67 TV Tower is a real-life structure that inspired the Netflix thriller Fall. It is an abandoned tower that was used to broadcast television and radio signals across California. It is located in Walnut Grove, California, and stands at 475 feet tall. It is one of the tallest structures in the world and can be seen from miles away.

The director and co-writer of Fall, Scott Mann, used the B67 TV Tower as the central character of his film, but he could not film it for safety and practical reasons. He recreated parts of it on top of a 2000ft cliff in the Shadow Mountains, California, and used CGI to enhance some of the shots.

The B67 TV Tower has a fascinating history and has been featured in several other movies and shows. It has also attracted some urban explorers and daredevils who have climbed it illegally. However, this is extremely dangerous and not advised.

According to The Cinemaholic¹, Digital Spy² and Oli & Alex³, these are some of the facts about the B67 TV Tower that you might not have known before.