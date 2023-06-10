Christian Pulisic is one of the most talented and popular soccer players in the world. He plays for Chelsea in the English Premier League and for the United States national team. He is widely regarded as the best American soccer player of his generation and has won several awards and trophies in his career.

But despite his fame and success, Pulisic has also been the subject of some rumors and speculations about his personal life. One of the most persistent rumors is that he is gay. This rumor has been circulating on social media and some websites for a while, but is there any truth to it?

The Origin of the Rumor

The rumor that Christian Pulisic is gay seems to have originated from a misunderstanding of an article published by ESPN in 2019. The article was titled “My hidden journey: A professional soccer player reveals he is gay” and it was written by an anonymous player who shared his story of coming out as a gay man in the soccer world.

The article did not mention any names or details that could identify the player, but it did include some clues that led some people to believe that it was Pulisic. For example, the article said that the player was born in Pennsylvania, played for a top European club, and had a German passport. These facts matched Pulisic’s biography, as he was born in Hershey, Pennsylvania, played for Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, and had a dual citizenship with Germany.

However, the article also said that the player was 27 years old at the time of writing, which did not match Pulisic’s age. Pulisic was only 20 years old in 2019, and he is currently 23 years old. Moreover, the article said that the player had a girlfriend who supported him when he came out, which contradicted Pulisic’s statement that he was single in an interview with GQ in 2020.

Therefore, it is clear that the ESPN article was not about Pulisic, but about another player who chose to remain anonymous. The rumor that Pulisic was gay was based on a false assumption and a lack of evidence.

The Response of Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has never publicly addressed the rumor that he is gay, nor has he confirmed or denied his sexuality. He has kept his personal life private and focused on his soccer career. He has not been linked to any romantic partners or shown any signs of being in a relationship.

However, Pulisic has also shown his support for the LGBTQ+ community and condemned homophobia in soccer. In 2021, he participated in a campaign called “Soccer For All”, which aimed to promote diversity and inclusion in the sport. He also celebrated with his teammates after winning the CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico, despite facing homophobic chants and objects thrown by some fans.

Pulisic has also expressed his admiration for other soccer players who have come out as gay, such as Robbie Rogers and Collin Martin. He said that he respected their courage and hoped that they would inspire others to be themselves.

The Conclusion

Christian Pulisic is not gay, according to the available information and sources. The rumor that he is gay was based on a misinterpretation of an article that was not about him. Pulisic has never confirmed or denied his sexuality, but he has shown his support for the LGBTQ+ community and opposed homophobia in soccer.

Pulisic is a talented and successful soccer player who deserves respect and admiration for his achievements and character. His sexuality is irrelevant to his performance and personality. He is a role model for many young people who aspire to follow their dreams and passions.