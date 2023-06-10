The Disappearance Of Baby Lisa Irwin

Baby Lisa Irwin was a cheerful and wide-eyed infant who was born on November 11, 2010, in Kansas City, Missouri to parents Jeremy Irwin and Deborah Bradley. Less than a year later, on October 4, 2011, she seemingly vanished without a trace from her home.

According to All That’s Interesting, her father realized that she was missing when he came back from work at 4 a.m. He noticed that the door was open, the lights were on, and three cell phones were missing from the house. When he checked on his daughter’s crib, it was empty. He woke up Bradley and they called the police.

Bradley told the authorities that she had last seen Lisa in her crib at 6:40 p.m. and then again at 10:40 p.m. However, her story changed a few times and she admitted to being drunk on the night of Lisa’s disappearance. She also failed a lie detector test and said that she expected to be arrested.

The police searched the Irwin home and found that a cadaver dog had detected human remains near Bradley’s bed. However, this was later deemed as a mistake. The police also questioned a neighborhood handyman who had a history of break-ins, but he was not considered a suspect.

The Witnesses And Theories

During the initial investigation, two witnesses came forward who claimed they saw a man walking down the street with a baby in a diaper. This led Irwin and Bradley to believe that their daughter had been kidnapped from her home.

However, the police did not find any evidence of forced entry or abduction. They also did not find any trace of Lisa in the nearby wooded areas or a landfill. They were assisted by the FBI, who issued an Amber alert and brought in the latest technology and special investigations procedures.

Some people speculated that Irwin and Bradley had something to do with their daughter’s disappearance or that they sold her to someone. Others wondered if Lisa was still alive or if she had died accidentally or intentionally.

The Current Status Of The Case

As of 2022, baby Lisa Irwin has not been found. The FBI still considers her a missing person and is continuing to ask for tips regarding her disappearance. The Amber alert remains active.

Irwin and Bradley have maintained their innocence and their hope that Lisa is alive. They have hired private investigators and appeared on several media outlets to plead for their daughter’s return. They have also celebrated Lisa’s birthdays with cakes and balloons.

According to Distractify, in 2016, Bradley said that she felt like her daughter was alive and that she would never give up on her. She also said that she regretted drinking on the night of Lisa’s disappearance and that she wished she could go back in time and change things.

The case of baby Lisa Irwin is one of the most baffling and heartbreaking mysteries in Missouri history. It remains unsolved after more than a decade of searching and investigating. Anyone with information about Lisa’s whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.