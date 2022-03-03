The home inverter market in India is expanding and every year several new inverter brands are getting added to the list of the already existing ones. The existing brands, too, are launching various new models every year. While all this is good as it gives customers a wide range of options, this can be an uphill task for inexperienced buyers who have no idea about the factors they should be considering when choosing between the available option. To help, in this post, we have listed four important things that an inverter buyer should consider when looking for the best inverter in India. Let’s take a look.

Inverter Capacity

Inverter capacity (also known as VA Rating) is a measure of the output that an inverter can deliver. The unit of an inverter is VA (Volt Ampere). To buy an inverter with the right VA Rating, you first need to determine your power requirement. For that, you need to add up the power consumption of all the appliances that you would require during a power outage. Once you have determined your power requirement, you can calculate the VA Rating of your inverter using the following formula.

VA rating (Inverter Capacity) = Power requirement (watts) / Power factor

The value of the power factor lies anywhere between 0.65 – 0.8.

Note – You can also use Luminous India’s Power Calculator to find out your power consumption and the suggested VA Rating of the inverter you should buy.

Technology (waveform of output power)

Based on their waveform of output power, inverters can be categorized into two main types – square wave and pure sine wave. The most critical factor to consider when choosing between these two types is the kind of appliance you want to run on the inverter. For example, if you want to run a motor then you can go with a square wave inverter. However, if you want to voltage-sensitive appliances such as computers, laptops, refrigerators, or microwaves, you should go with a pure sine wave inverter.

Another important difference between the square wave and sine wave inverter is the price of these two inverters. Square waves are relatively less expensive as compared to sine wave inverters. So if you are sitting on a tight budget and need an inverter to run basic appliances that are not very voltage-sensitive, you can go with a square wave inverter.

Features

While the basic function of all inverters remains the same, the features that an inverter offers vary from one inverter to another. So, make sure you check the features before you make a buying decision. And don’t just buy an inverter just because it is overloaded with features. Instead, buy one that offers features that are useful for you. We recommend that you should check out Luminous India’s inverters as they come with unique features such as high over-load handling capacity, advanced battery management, Intelligent battery charging mechanism, digital display (that shows backup time and remaining charge) and minimal maintenance.

Price to Value

Are you one of those people who buy the costliest inverter assuming it is the best? Or are you one of those who think that all inverters are the same and so it’s best to buy the most inexpensive one? Well, let us tell you that none of the above-mentioned approaches are right. The best way to buy an inverter (keeping the price factor in mind) is to first set a budget and then start looking for inverters that is according to your load calculator. Focus on the price to value and not just the price of the inverter.

