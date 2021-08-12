Godrej is a renowned and popular brand when it comes to refrigerator manufacturing. Over the years, Godrej has emphasized on innovation to offer brilliant products that haven’t disappointed the consumers. Today, Godrej’s double door fridges are some of the most reliable models in the market. There are three types of double door refrigerators that Godrej offers.Below are a few of Refrigerators from Godrej that are worth considering if you are thinking about purchasing a new Godrej refrigerator.

Direct Cool Refrigerators: This range of refrigerators use direct cool technology, wherein the cool air is circulated naturally. They keep the food fresh and are extremely energy-efficient. Frost-Free Refrigerators: Frost-free refrigerators, on the other hand, have electric fans that ensure uniform circulation of the cool air. Their biggest benefit is the fact that the ice from the freeze box does not have to be cleaned manually. Bottom-Mounted Refrigerators: The most recent addition to Godrej’s range of fridges are bottom-mounted refrigerators. Contrary to the conventional build, these refrigerators have freezers at the bottom. Therefore, they are more convenient to use.

Godrej refrigerators are unique in their own way. Here are 7 features that are exclusive to a Godrej double door fridge.

Intelligent performance

Godrej double door refrigerators not only stand out because of their design, but also in their technology. Godrej refrigerators come with an advanced intelligent inverter compressor. These compressors are specifically designed to optimize the energy consumption of the appliance. So, if you’re on a vacation, the fridge can automatically detect it and turn on the energy-saving mode. This will make a positive impact on your monthly electricity bill. The fridges also have smart sensors that make changes to the inner temperature by monitoring the ambient temperature. This keeps the food fresh and helps maintain the right temperature. Additionally, the compressor used in these fridges also produces very little noise while operating. Thus, Godrej fridges are much quieter than most other refrigerators in the market.

Multi inverter technology

Godrej Eon refrigerators deliver optimum performance by combining the power of the inverter compressor with the inverter fan motor. The compressor is responsible for the primary circulation of the refrigerant. The electric fan then circulates the cool air to ensure that every corner of the fridge receives uniform cooling. This preserves the food for longer periods.

Cool Shower technology

Godrej was the first company in the world to place air vents within the shelves of a refrigerator. These air vents were designed to directly throw cool air onto the food stored in the shelves. This kind of 360-degree cooling is patented by Godrej, and is known as the “Cool Shower technology”. It provides superior cooling due to its consistency in distributing the air. The Cool Shower technology is a unique feature of the Godrej Eon range of double door fridges.

Quick cooling

Godrej refrigerators across categories have different mechanisms that give quick results. For instance, the Godrej Eon Vibe Convertible 331 Litre 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator has a faster pull-down time. This ensures that the fridge returns back to the ideal temperature after a power cut very quickly. It also ensures that the opening and closing of the door does not affect the temperature for too long. The ultimate goal is to make sure that the items are preserved perfectly. A few Godrej refrigerators also have a Turbo Chill mode which comes in handy when you need to chill desserts within a short period of time.

Anti-bacterial removable cooling gasket

The primary reason why food gets spoiled is because of the growth of bacteria. Godrej refrigerators have an anti-bacterial technology in place that stops the growth of bacteria within the refrigerator. This keeps fruits like apples and cucumbers from rotting for long periods of time. Their specialized anti-bacterial gaskets are ideal to store your groceries for an entire week.

100% eco-friendly refrigerants

Harmful refrigerants used in most refrigerators end up hurting the environment, which in turn affects humans all around the world. Making conscious, environment-friendly choices is the ideal way to go. Godrej appliances help you live an eco-friendly lifestyle. The fridges use CFC and HCFC-free refrigerants that have negligible ozone depletion potential.

2.25-litre bottle shelf

We have all suffered from the inconvenience of not being able to fit 2.25-litre bottles within the bottle shelves in our fridges. Double door fridges from Godrej come with customized shelves which can even fit 2.25-litre water bottles or soft drinks, thus adding greater convenience.

