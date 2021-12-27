Not everybody has a taste for rustic decor and those who do definitely need to boast their taste to let this contemporary decor outshine like none other. Now, you really have to be careful when going ahead with choosing the right piece of rustic lighting fixture because each one comes with its own aura and possesses a design that sets the tone for the room. You don’t have to sweat it out to find the right pieces as we bring to you the finest collection of rustic lighting fixtures from The White Teak Company. We have curated the most luxe and lavish lighting fixtures for each of your rooms that will outshine your current decor. Take a look…

Rustic lighting fixtures for your living room

Living rooms are not meant to be modest when it comes to decor and that’s why our first recommendation is this grand piece called Fallen Angels, finished with a coffee hue and comes with amber tinted shades housing another marble shade. To complement the look, you can go with this floor lamp called The Golden Cluster, finished in a coffee hue too and boasts amber tinted shades. You can top the decor off in this room with this beautiful table lamp, Lead the Way, that comes in an antique gold finish.

Finest rustic lighting ideas for dining rooms

The dining room is another place where you spend a lot of time and that is why resplendent lighting fixtures are a must. Start off with a one-layered Unrequited Love chandelier that offers a rustic look at its best. If you don’t want your dining room decor to be loud, then we suggest going with Starry Eyed pendant light, Twisted Cluster floor lamp to complement the look and topping it off with a twin-orbed table lamp, August Nights. This will be fairly enough to lend a classy look and a strong aura to your dining area.

Felicitous lighting to give your bedroom a rustic look

Coming to the most personal space of your home, it is important to make sure that you have lighting that’s easy on the eyes because you practically begin your day and end it in your bedrooms. Starting off with Ice Age Gold, this chandelier is a true beauty and with its graceful-yet-subtle design, it becomes a must buy for that space. If not a chandelier, then you can go for Block Party pendant light to create a similar rustic look. Slate Abate is a perfect wall light to complement the decor and accentuate the energy of your bedroom too. Top the look off with Look and Glisten table lamp that comes with a coffee marble base.