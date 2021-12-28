There is a fair chance that you have heard of using arm sleeves or compression sleeves during gyms and might have tried them as well. They are useful as they protect the body and play a prominent role in your recovery after exercise is over.

You can use these arm sleeves in sports such as volleyball or basketball. They work great in a variety of sports. It is extremely easy to wear them, and they do not cause any problem while playing the game. Rather, they protect your muscles from getting sore or damaged and help deal with underlying pain.

The article will explain to you all about arm sleeves in volleyball. The reasons are convincing enough to consider using them in your sports.

Role Of Compression Arm Sleeves In Sports

Compression arm sleeves are specifically designed to provide ideal compression to arms. They have the potential to relieve you from pain and also aid in the recovery of your muscles. The sleeves fit perfectly to the arms and do not slide or roll down.

They are quite popular in the fitness world, and many famous athletes and bodybuilders have adored them.

The sleeves also help to reduce the inflammation in arm muscles. They fit tightly and help relieve pain and prevent the incidence of injury to some extent. Many bodybuilders and athletes wear them for additional support to arm muscles. Compression of arm sleeves among sportspersons and players is also common.

Many basketball players and volleyball players wear these sleeves during their matches. It is said that compression sleeves help players and runners clear the buildup of lactic acid, which then helps in improving their performance and delays fatigue.

Benefits Of Having Arm Sleeves

In volleyball, you are considered successful if you have a good throw towards your opponent. Serving the ball also requires massive support from your arm muscles. Hence, you must take care of your arms and give them what they need the most. The compression arm sleeves can improve your performance as they have multiple benefits.

Some of the benefits of compression sleeves are written below:

Boosts Blood Circulation

Your muscles will need increased blood circulation when they are fatigued. In this case, wearing a compression sleeve on your arm will help in boosting circulation. With that, they also help to reduce the inflammation in the affected area. So, if you have sore muscles which need recovery, you know what to use in this case.

Heals Injuries Effectively

It is common to experience injuries during training. But, it should not stop you from training in the upcoming days. For this, you can wear arm sleeves so that your muscles recover completely. It is important to know that you will need to wear an arm sleeve for a longer time to recover your muscles. Research suggests wearing sleeves for a day or two for perfect results.

Provides Ideal Compression

Arm sleeves also work well for medical conditions like tennis elbow pain or tendinitis. In both of these conditions, you need to make sure that your muscles are receiving ideal compression along with other medical therapies. The compression is soothing, which works its magic to improve the condition.

Reasons For Having Arm Sleeves

If you are a volleyball player and need a fashion statement to look better, arm sleeves are for you. With that, the sleeves will also help you to work on multiple things such as muscle recovery, and reducing pain, etc.

Prevents Sweating On Hands

It is good to sweat while training or even performing a match. Sweat losses can be even greater when performing in an outdoor environment. The important thing here is to make sure that your palms and hands are not sweaty, or else your performance capability might decline.

The arm sleeves are made from sweat-absorbent material and are ideal for controlling sweat. They are lightweight and provide maximum comfort during sports.

Reduces Risk Of Injury

Sportspersons are at a greater risk of developing injuries such as limited movement of arms or soreness in the muscles. Compression arm sleeves are the best to provide immediate and cost-effective treatment for the injury. Research also emphasizes using compression sleeves to minimize the risk of injuries and treat multiple conditions.

They provide mechanical support that further helps in improving movement and motion. They also help reduce swelling in the arm muscles, thus reducing inflammation.

Protects Your Arm Skin

Arm skin is delicate and also quite prone to develop bruises. Due to constant friction, they often experience rash or itching in their arms. The occurrence of blisters is also common in them. The reason for such skin conditions can be the fabric of clothes they are wearing.

Wearing an arm sleeve will protect the skin from such conditions. The sleeves fit the arms and are not loose from anywhere. Hence the friction that causes bruises will be reduced to the maximum extent.

Prevents Sun Tanning

The common problem that every outdoor volleyball player faces is sunburn and sun tanning. Apart from using sunscreens to reduce the damage, you can also wear compression sleeves on your arms. Your skin will be safe from harmful UV rays, and so you will be at a distance from several skin issues.

The sun rays contribute to diseases such as skin cancer, premature aging, eyes problems, and in some cases, a depressed immune system.

Improves Your Performance

If you are a sports player, you know what it takes to maintain your performance in the field. In sports such as volleyball, or basketball, you particularly have to strengthen your upper body muscles. But, if you have constant pain in your arms, your performance will be the most affected.

Compression arm sleeves play a good role in improving performance by dealing with pain. They also delay the onset of muscle fatigue by removing excessive lactate from blood, as proved by experimental Research.

Warms Up Your Muscles

Compression arm sleeves are made of thick materials which keep your muscles warm. They are particularly useful during cold weather when you constantly struggle to keep your muscles warm. Warming up your muscles makes sure that you do not encounter any injury or problem while playing sports.

The sleeves also play a role in regulating the body temperature. Maintaining a steady temperature helps in improving your performance and also aids in the muscle recovery process.

Makes You Look Good

Who does not want to look good and fashionable while playing a sport? So, if you are one of them and need fashionable gear, then compression arm sleeves can do the job for you. Many sportsperson and athletes wear them as a fashion statement.

Allen Iverson, a basketball player, wore an arm sleeve because of pain in his arms. His other co-players also got inspired and wore it in their next matches as a fashion statement seeing that. Many fans were also inspired by arm sleeves and used to wear them casually.

Choosing A Perfect Arm Sleeve

Arm sleeves are your holy grail in sports. No matter how easy it may seem, there are still various factors that you need to check while getting sleeves for yourself. The following guide will help you to choose a perfect arm sleeve:

Tightness: An important thing to consider before getting an arm sleeve is to check the tightness. If it is too loose, you should look for some other option. Your arm sleeves should fit perfectly to your arms. Tight arm sleeves will ensure that you are comfortable in your entire session and do not pinch from anywhere.

Compression: The next thing to look for and should not be overlooked is the compression of arm sleeves. They come in varying compression levels, and depending on your condition, you should make your decision wisely. You should have an ideal range of motion after wearing a sleeve. But, if you cannot do this, the sleeve might not be for you.

Material: The quality arm sleeves are made from a breathable material. It should be sweat-absorbent and easily washable as well. If it lacks any of these features, you should look for another option. The perfect material for an arm sleeve is neoprene. It feels soft on the skin and protects from various problems.

Size: Arm sleeves are available in different sizes. From small to extra-large, almost all sizes are present in them. You have to be careful about the size of the sleeve before purchasing it. If it is too small, you might not be able to wear it. Another thing is to check the flexibility of the sleeve.

Conclusion

Arm sleeves are perfect equipment that is harmless and packed with many additional benefits. Sportspersons and athletes can wear them during their activities. They work perfectly for all seasons. Whether you choose to play outside or inside, they will do their job in the best way.

It is necessary to understand that arm sleeves work best to deal with the aftermath of your game. If you feel pain or your muscles are sore, a quality arm sleeve will make sure to subside the pain and aid in recovering your muscle.

