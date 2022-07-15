Today, the bicycle is one of the most widespread means of transportation worldwide. It is estimated that there are currently around 1 billion bicycles in use worldwide. Bicycles are simple constructions that are driven by the power of the rider, although today we also have new types of bicycles that are supported by a small electric motor.

History of bicycles

In the past, there have been many attempts at bicycle construction by various inventors. During each construction, although they differed, the idea was the same: to create a means of transport on two wheels, the drive of which will be based on the driver’s strength. After many attempts, a bicycle was made in 1885, which is considered the most modern bicycle. The main feature that makes it the first modern bicycle is the chain drive, which is very common and reliable today. Only 3 years later, the first improvement of this type of bicycle happened, where in 1888 the pneumatic tire was introduced.

Types of bicycles

Although the bicycle has been around for a long time, its basic concept has not changed significantly. Of course, today’s bicycles are made of much better and better quality materials and are safer and more manageable than before. Bicycles today can be distinguished by the size of the tires and frame or the shape of the frame and handlebars, as well as additional equipment.

According to the construction, bicycles can be divided into sports, city, mountain, road, and BMX. They can also be divided according to the number of people who can fit on the bike, the type of gearbox, the number of gears, as well as the number of wheels.

Health benefits of cycling

Unlike running, on the bike, we protect our joints and knees during the activity because we do not rely on them with our full weight and we strengthen the muscles in our legs. Cycling as a physical activity also contributes to reducing the chances of developing heart disease and strengthens the cardiovascular system. This activity is also beneficial for the respiratory system of our body because it improves lung capacity and makes breathing more efficient. Cycling releases serotonin, which relieves feelings of tension. Research has also shown that using bicycles improves sleep, melts body mass, reduces type 2 diabetes, and extends life expectancy compared to those who do not use them.

Today, the bicycle has become a very acceptable and accessible means of transportation that more and more people are turning to, especially in today’s time of high fuel prices. With a bicycle, there are many benefits, the most important of which are health benefits, and it is up to you to decide whether you are ready to accept them and enjoy them as much as possible.