There are many reasons why men delay asking their girlfriends to marry them. Some fear rejection, others are afraid they won’t be able to provide for her, and some simply don’t want the responsibility of being the man of the house.

The bottom line is that men should always try to approach women since women appreciate directness and honesty. They also love a man who takes charge and shows confidence. However, if you have been in a relationship and want to know if he’s ready to propose, there are ways to tell. Read on to find out what you should look for.

1. He Takes you Diamond Ring Shopping

He is ready to marry if he shows interest in buying an engagement ring. However, if he is unsure of the type of ring you want, he may take you to a diamond ring shop. Diamond rings symbolize luxury and are expensive. So, anyone who gets you a diamond piece of jewelry values you greatly. So, if he goes with you to window shop diamond rings, gets you to try on a few rings, and asks your opinion on which diamond ring you like best, he is hinting at proposing real soon.

2. He Spends more Time with you Every Day

If you have noticed that your boyfriend wants to spend more time with you every day than before, he might be ready to pop the question. This act shows that he is preparing himself for how you will spend time together as a married couple. Sometimes, he will choose to spend time with you over his friends. It shows that he is slowly ditching his bachelor’s activities because he is ready to settle.

He enjoys your company and doesn’t mind being your plus one in events you have been invited to, including weddings. For instance, he is suddenly thrilled to go to a friend’s wedding for other reasons other than free food and an open bar. If he asks you about the food, theme, or venue of that wedding, he is already thinking about his own wedding in the near future.

Also, if he plans a surprise romantic getaway, he could be ready to propose. He isn’t just finding another way to spend time with you.

3. He Pays Attention to Your Likes and Dislikes

Recently, you may notice that he is paying close attention to your likes and dislikes and is going out of his way to ensure he does everything possible to make you happy. He is ready to pop the big question when you see this sign. Also, if he actively listens when you talk and does not do the things you hate about guys, he is ready to put that diamond ring on your finger.

Also, if he is pampering you with gifts and flowers, he might be preparing you for a proposal. He is trying his level best to get you to say yes even before he pops the big question. Sometimes, he may be overly nervous around you. This can happen if he has been thinking about proposing and is feeling super vulnerable.

Also, if he looks at you in a new way that shows love and gratitude for your presence in his life and all the little things about you, he is ready to propose.

4. He Introduces you to His Close Family and Friends

Sometimes, you may meet your boyfriend’s friends, and he hardly introduces you except by your name. No fancy title. But when you notice that he readily introduces you to his friends and family as his girlfriend, he may be ready to propose. He is showing off your relationship and wants you to know who is in his inner circle because he has decided to spend the rest of his life with you. So, these introductions are a great sign that your pretty hands will soon don a gorgeous diamond ring or any other ring.

Also, he may seem more interested in knowing your family. So, he could ask you to introduce him if you haven’t already. Sometimes, if he already knows your family, he may be planning a surprise proposal with them. So, if he is clingy with his phone, unlike in normal times, he could be hiding his texts with your friends or family members regarding the surprise proposal or notifications on major purchases, like diamond rings.

5. He Starts Talking about Family and Marriage

Lately, he has been talking only about family, marriage, and kids. He is ready to propose if he finds a way to change every discussion into talking about marriage. But, of course, the only way to marry is first to propose. So, he may be hinting that he will soon surprise you with that diamond ring you’ve been dreaming about.

Sometimes, he may be pushing you to move in with him. This means he is ready to marry you and will soon pop the big question. Sometimes, he may not blatantly ask you to move in together. He may instead start asking you questions about your future together. For instance, he may ask you where you see yourself in the next five years and whether he is in the picture. Or he may ask you if you think he’d make a great husband or dad.

Sometimes, it could be statements like, ‘I can’t imagine my future without you.’ Once he starts asking these questions or making such comments, it is obvious that he is considering settling with you but needs to know if you feel the same way before popping the big question.

Conclusion

Regardless of how long you have been dating, you have at one point thought of your future together. Although some couples plan the entire engagement together, others love a good old surprise and prefer to keep it a secret and surprise their fiancee. So, if you are growing impatient, consider the above telltale signs that your boyfriend might pop the big question sooner than you think.