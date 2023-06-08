Brendan Dassey is one of the most controversial figures in the true crime genre. He was convicted of participating in the brutal murder of Teresa Halbach, along with his uncle Steven Avery, in 2005. The Netflix documentary series Making a Murderer raised serious doubts about his guilt and the validity of his confession, which many believe was coerced by the police. Since then, Dassey has been fighting for his freedom, but with little success. Here is what you need to know about Brendan Dassey and his case in 2022.

The Confession and the Conviction

Brendan Dassey was 16 years old when he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, mutilation of a corpse, and first-degree sexual assault in the death of 25-year-old Teresa Halbach, a freelance photographer who went missing after visiting Avery’s Auto Salvage to take photos of a car for sale. According to AP News, authorities believe Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, raped and killed Halbach before burning her body on the grounds of the salvage yard.

The main evidence against Dassey was his own confession, which he gave to the police after being interrogated four times in 48 hours, without a lawyer or a parent present. Dassey’s lawyers argue that his confession was false and involuntary, as he was a vulnerable teenager with a low IQ and learning disabilities, who was manipulated by the police into saying what they wanted to hear. They also point out that there was no physical evidence linking Dassey to the crime scene, and that his confession contradicted the facts of the case.

Despite recanting his confession at trial, Dassey was found guilty of being party to a first-degree murder, mutilation of a corpse, and second-degree sexual assault. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years. Avery was also convicted of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Both Dassey and Avery have maintained their innocence throughout.

The Appeal and the Pardon

Brendan Dassey’s case gained international attention with the release of Making a Murderer in 2015, which exposed the flaws and inconsistencies in the investigation and prosecution of Halbach’s murder. The documentary sparked public outrage and support for Dassey and Avery, as well as calls for their exoneration or retrial.

In 2016, a federal judge overturned Dassey’s conviction, ruling that his confession was coerced and violated his constitutional rights. The judge ordered that Dassey be released or retried within 90 days. However, this decision was appealed by the state, and eventually reversed by a federal appeals court in 2017, which reinstated Dassey’s conviction.

Dassey’s lawyers then appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, but were denied a hearing in 2018. They also filed a clemency petition to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers in 2019, asking for a pardon or a commutation of Dassey’s sentence. The petition included a letter from Dassey himself, expressing his remorse for Halbach’s death and his hope for a second chance at life.

However, Evers rejected Dassey’s clemency petition without even reading it, according to Yahoo News. Evers said that Dassey did not meet the requirements for a pardon, which include completing his sentence and being convicted of a low-level felony.

The Future and the Hope

As of 2022, Brendan Dassey is still serving his sentence at Oshkosh Correctional Institution, a correctional facility in Wisconsin. He is now 31 years old, and has spent nearly half of his life behind bars. The earliest he could be eligible for parole is 2048, when he will be almost 60 years old.

However, Dassey’s lawyers have not given up on his case. They say they have new evidence that could prove his innocence or cast doubt on his guilt. They also plan to file another motion for post-conviction relief or seek clemency from the governor again.

Dassey’s lawyer Laura Nirider told Yahoo News that she believes there is still hope for Dassey’s freedom: “We’re not done fighting for him by any means…We’re going to keep fighting until we get him home.”

Dassey himself has also expressed his optimism and resilience in his letters from prison. He has said that he wants to work in the video game industry or become a lawyer if he gets out. He has also thanked his supporters for their encouragement and prayers.

Brendan Dassey 2022 is a year that could bring new developments and opportunities for the Making a Murderer star. Whether he will ever see the light of day or justice remains to be seen.