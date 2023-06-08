Goats are one of the oldest domesticated animals, dating back to about 10,000 years ago. They are kept for their meat, milk, fiber and companionship. But what else do you know about these curious and intelligent creatures? Here are some interesting facts and trivia about goats that might surprise you.

Goats Have Unique Personalities and Can Learn Their Names

According to Four Paws, goats can be taught their name and to come when called. They are also very picky eaters, contrary to the popular belief that they eat anything. They have a keen sense of taste and smell, and will avoid spoiled or contaminated food.

Goats are also very social and form strong bonds with their herd mates and human caretakers. They have different vocalizations to communicate with each other, such as bleating, snorting, sneezing and coughing. They also use body language, such as wagging their tails, stomping their feet and head-butting.

Goats are extremely intelligent and curious, and can solve problems and learn new skills. They can even recognize human faces and emotions. Some research suggests that goats have canine-like personalities, meaning they are friendly, playful and loyal.

Goats Can Survive in Harsh Environments and Adapt to Different Habitats

Goats are bovines, members of the family bovidae which includes deer, cows, sheep and antelope. They have cloven hooves, a long beard on their chin, a short and upward-turned tail and horns that grow upward from the head instead of twisting to the sides like those of sheep. Their hair is straight with a woolly undercoat during winter.

Goats have an efficient four-chambered stomach that allows them to digest tough plant material and survive on sparse vegetation³. Their digestive process also allows them to eat large quantities of food quickly, reducing foraging time during which they are exposed to predators.

Goats can thrive in almost any climate and habitat, except for Antarctica which is too cold. They can be found in mountain steppe, grasslands, desert, forest and urban areas. They can jump up to 5 feet high and climb steep slopes and rocky terrain.

Goats Provide Valuable Products and Services for Humans

Goats are mainly kept for their meat, milk and fiber. Goat meat is lean and high in protein, iron and zinc. It is widely consumed in many parts of the world, especially in Asia, Africa and the Middle East⁴. Goat milk is lower in cholesterol and higher in calcium, phosphorus and vitamins A than cow milk. It is also naturally homogenized and easier to digest for people who are lactose intolerant³. Goat milk can be made into cheese, yogurt, butter, ice cream and soap.

Goat fiber is also highly prized for its softness, warmth and durability. The most common types are cashmere, mohair and angora. Cashmere comes from the fine undercoat of certain goat breeds, such as the Cashmere goat. Mohair comes from the long curly hair of the Angora goat. Angora wool comes from the Angora rabbit, not the goat.

Goats can also provide other benefits for humans, such as weed control, fertilizer, leather, companionship and therapy. Goats can graze on unwanted plants and reduce fire hazards. However, they can also cause environmental damage if they overgraze an area or eat native vegetation. Goat manure can be used as a natural fertilizer for crops and gardens. Goat leather is used for making shoes, bags, gloves and other items. Goats can also be kept as pets or used for animal-assisted therapy for people with disabilities or mental health issues.

Conclusion

Goats are amazing animals that have a long history of domestication by humans. They have unique personalities, intelligence and adaptability that make them fascinating to observe and interact with. They also provide valuable products and services that benefit humans in many ways. If you ever get a chance to meet a goat or buy one for $60 like this man did [insert link], you might discover a new friend or a new hobby. Goats are truly remarkable creatures that deserve our respect and appreciation.