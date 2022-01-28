Do you want to try your hand at binary options? Have you already registered with any broker? Whatever your answer is, we suppose you will benefit from our review of bonuses offered by reputable brokers to binary options traders. When there is an opportunity to increase your capital with extra money, no need to refuse it.

What is a bonus? It is free money, which is transferred to your account when you fulfill the requirements of a broker, for example, after registration. Afterward, you can freely utilize this money to make trades. As a rule, the sum of a binary options bonus is $20–50. However, there are usually certain limitations on how and when you can withdraw them. For example, you may be demanded to reach a fixed trade volume limit.

Today, trading platforms offer several types of such bonuses:

· No deposit. This variant does not involve any risks. You are not required to invest any money of yours. The only demand is to register an account.

· Deposit. Such offers are rather frequent. You are asked to send a certain sum to your balance to get additional funds. Sure, to be on the safe side, it is better to take a pause and review the platform chosen first.

· Welcome. These are meant to attract new clients. The rules and sums vary depending on the platform.

· Referral. To receive them, you should invite other people, for example, your friends, to join the source and encourage them to fulfill certain conditions, for example, to make a deposit or to execute the first trade.

· VIP. To obtain VIP status, you are usually supposed to transfer a hefty deposit. Then, in addition to bonus money, you may be offered increased returns, quick withdrawals, personal management services, trading signals, etc.

Where to search for such free capital? Today, most platforms provide deposit bonuses only. Among the best offers on the market, we must mention Binary Cent, IQ Option, Binary.com, RaceOption, Expert Option, Nadex, PocketOption, High Low. Yet, we’ve also found a couple of no deposit bonuses for you ― check Binomo and Ayrex.

To sum up, such bonuses are an instrument that can allow you to increase the size of your stakes and extend your portfolio without depositing any extra money or even start trading without any real capital invested. Yet, to be on the safe side, you must scrupulously study all the requirements and limitations before applying for any of such offers.