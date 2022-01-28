If you are a business owner with an online presence, then you are fully aware of the importance of choosing the correct marketing strategies to implement, especially when it comes to SEO. Among the most important indicators to measure the impact of your brand on the users, we can name the number of followers, shares, mentions, likes and views, but your Google ranking is definitely one factor that plays a big role and which unfortunately is often disregarded. However, those online businesses who take advantage of the available search engine optimization techniques, end up showing up in the first results of Google searches, meaning that they always tend to get more traffic on their websites, closing more deals and thus, making more money. In this article, we will share with you four of the best tactics that every top SEO agency should be implementing at the moment.

1. Improvement of the titles tags

This tactic makes more sense when we focus on the customer, a successful SEO agency will implement the necessary actions so that users choose to click on your links rather than other options. For this reason, it is necessary to create catchy, appealing titles along with compelling meta descriptions, in this way you will be convincing customers to select your website before they even arrive at it. Title tags are those headlines in blue that you can see in Google search results, while meta descriptions are short explanations of the content in your webpage.

2. Take the time to reply the questions from your users

To the surprise of many, Google uses a comprehensive algorithm that can actually find the level of value that you offer to users, meaning that when you put in the effort of providing relevant information to clarify their inquiries, Google will give you an advantage over your competitors. Although answering common questions from your users might seem complicated, there are some amazing agencies who can help you out, such as SEO assistance.

3. Use the power of internal links

Every SEO expert knows that the smart use of anchor texts and internal links can work positively with Google algorithms. The implementation of these tools help Google understand what our page is all about and they serve as a bridge, which increases your reliability and chances to be ranked at higher positions than your competitors. Those websites who don’t take advantage of internal links are missing out in two main ways. Firstly, it’s more difficult for Google to find and crawl your site and second, it becomes harder for users to navigate on your pages.

4. Target relevant keywords

Here, you want to focus on keywords that are actually relevant for your business and industry. If you are serious about increasing your chances of ranking on the top places of Google searches, then there is some work to do in regard to the content you upload on your website. We can’t stress this enough, both the keywords and phrases that you share, make a big difference when it comes to ranking higher in Google.