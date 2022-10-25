Knowing what kind of evidence to use in your injury claim is an important step in the process, but it can be hard to figure out which type of evidence is the best for you. To help you decide, we’ve collected some of the most common types and highlighted their features below.

1. Physical Evidence

Physical evidence would include X-rays showing injuries related to your accident. However, it can also be more abstract, like receipts for expenses that resulted from your accident. The key here is that the evidence must be deemed credible by the jury, so it can’t be from a questionable source.

2. Expert Evidence

According to https://dwpersonalinjurylaw.com/, if your injuries are based on medical knowledge beyond what a jury can understand, expert evidence would be needed to explain the injuries and bolster your case. The types of experts you’ll need to present your case will depend on the specifics of your situation. Still, some examples include a medical expert for issues related to a head injury or an automotive expert for vehicle accidents.

3. Testimony

Your testimony can demonstrate that you were injured and impaired in some way. For example, you could testify that you went to work sick and were injured at work or that after a fight with your significant other, you went to bed with a headache. Testimony is also the key evidence on which all different types of evidence rest.

4. Witness Testimony

A witness is someone who saw, heard, or came into contact with an accident. When you have a witness in your corner, their testimony can be used to back up your claim of negligence or lack of insurance and give the listener the picture of what happened.

5. Photographs

According to harrispersonalinjury.com, photographs are an excellent source of evidence because they can help you show the jury just how your injuries and damages affected you. If you have photos that show your bruise at its worst or pictures of your car after the accident, they can be used to support your claim in a personal injury suit.

6. Medical Records

Your medical records are a piece of more factual evidence that can be used to show a history of injuries related to your accident. If you have records of the prescriptions you filled, doctor’s appointments you attended, or physical therapy sessions you attended, they can all be used to show that your injuries were valid and caused by someone else’s negligence.

7. Financial Records

Financial records are another kind of evidence that can be used to support your injury claim. Receipts and bank statements can show how much money you’ve had to spend due to your injuries. If your car was damaged in an accident, the repair costs could also be added.

8. Statistical Evidence

If your injury case relies on showing a higher rate of injuries based on certain circumstances, this is the form of evidence you need. For example, if you were injured in a multi-car accident and believed there was inadequate signage, you would need to show that other accidents have occurred at the same spot. You could also present medical and traffic data in your jurisdiction.

Conclusion

By gathering all of the evidence you need, whether it be photographs, receipts, testaments, or other types of evidence you can use to build your case, you can ensure your accident lawsuit is strong.