Are you looking for mobile app ideas for a successful startup business? Finding concepts for million-dollar apps is undoubtedly difficult for beginners, especially considering that 90% of startups fail. And for that reason, we have discussed 20 unique and effective ideas for android apps so that you can join the other 10%.

Over the years, we have seen a huge number of android apps for many little purposes. These mobile applications are found to be helpful for students and also aid them in their development. There are numerous concepts, nevertheless, where we must turn on the lights.

However, these mobile apps help students in starting their businesses. In addition to these apps, students should also work hard to get their business degrees which are essential for their careers. They can also take assistance and ask do my online class

Why use Android apps for Student Startups

Despite recent advancements, a significant portion of the small, medium, and big businesses are still unaware of the full potential of mobile applications. Mobile apps for new businesses might help you grow your clientele while spending less on marketing. You can also acquire knowledge about the contemporary technologies in education by reading various blogs from different websites such as TechyWired

Nowadays, practically everything that people do each day is done through their mobile apps, from networking and conversing to conducting their enterprises, purchasing, and managing their funds. This is essentially one of the main justifications for why companies think it’s important to develop their brand value and enhance their business.

And if you believe that big-name brands are the only ones using mobile apps, then you are mistaken. A growing number of medium-sized and small businesses are embracing new mobile trends. You’ll find that many small firms with which you regularly do business have a specialized mobile app. Businesses that adopt this mentality are always in the marketing lead.

Additionally, mobile apps make your company constantly visible to customers on their phones. These apps also boost sales by giving your clients a more convenient option to browse and shop, enabling them to complete transactions from any location. Businesses can even utilize their applications to inform clients about new offers, occasions, and goods.

Top 20 Finest Ideas for Android Apps for Student Startups

Lacking creative concepts for mobile apps? The greatest app ideas for 2022 are listed below for your use.

Criminal alert app

Sometimes crime is taking place when we are unaware of it; to stop such illegal conduct, an app should be created. You will receive notifications from the mobile app regarding the criminal, their history, the appearances of needed convicts, and crimes that occurred in your area. As this is one of the best spy apps.

Healthcare Application

We’ve come to understand how essential a healthcare app is to people after the unanticipated COVID-19 outbreak. This is considered one of the superior ideas for Android apps for students. Not only for these circumstances but also because healthcare Android apps are enduring. Healthcare apps will make everything simple for everyone who needs medical assistance at some point in their lives. You must stick to healthcare applications instead of taking a chance, as they are always beneficial.

Video-editing application

Social media usage is still on the rise even if the most popular social media apps vary. More and more people post videos about their private life on social media, both for sharing and promotion. Therefore, these pieces must always look polished and compelling. There is now a video editing program that enables users to produce work that appears professional.

Online Skill application

Although the idea of educational or skill apps is not new, there is a growing need for online tutors. As a result, it is an ideal opportunity for top mobile app development businesses to launch an app. Numerous smartphone apps like Chegg, Scholarly Help, Evernote, My Study Life, etc., can assist students with their homework, assignments, and other academic tasks.

Travel Planner app

Are you looking for great ideas for Android apps for students who are in search of great places to travel? So, your ideal journey can be planned with this tool. This app highlights prominent attractions and tourist hotspots for you to check out. The app will determine the ideal location and the best time of year for you to travel after you enter the details such as activities, budget, weather, your preferred landscape, and other details that are most tempting to do on your vacation.

Fitness app

An online tool for leading a healthy lifestyle that allows users to track their activities with the help of qualified pathologists, health coaches, and nutritionists eventually aims to reduce the chance of developing lifestyle disorders.

The application will come with various charts to assist the user in managing their overall health, including charts for blood sugar, weight, blood pressure, heart rate, and other metrics. The user will also have access to personalized lifestyle plans, nutrition plans, and meal plans tailored to their specific needs. Additionally, it will incorporate a chat feature that will let users communicate with both the local community and medical professionals.

Language Learning application

Free fundamental language lessons are available through language learning apps. The program is created with varying degrees of difficulty in mind and starts with straightforward tasks like learning common vocabulary and greetings. Apps for language learning may also provide a forum for communication between educators and students.

You can charge tutors a commission based on your pricing strategy and provide top-list membership offers to linguists. Even audio features can be made available in 2022 for users to learn how to pronounce words correctly.

Food Delivery app

Even though there are dozens of already existing apps and we are aware that this concept is not new, it is still one of the great ideas for Android apps for novices. Users need meal delivery apps more and more as demand for them rises. Basic elements like restaurant options, delivery options, meal menus, contact information, and more are required.

Railway Tracking app

Metropolitan city residents rely significantly on trains to get to their destinations. If the trains are running late and you are unsure of whether you should wait or think about finding another method to get to your location, it may be disruptive. If you have an emergency and the train is running late, you can take a bus or a taxi because railway monitoring software can tell you exactly where the train is at any given time.

Table Reservation app

Do you want to reserve a particular seat or a table for your lunch or dinner in a restaurant? Android apps for reservations make this simple. All you have to do is choose your preferred time and seats in advance before reserving them on our app. The finest feature you can include is a visual that lets people select the table they want.

Karaoke application

Even those who aren’t exceptionally excellent singers have a desire of becoming pop stars. With the help of filters, karaoke application users can sing in the style of their favorite artists. The software can be used by amateur singers to practice as well.

Market Checkout application

Nobody enjoys standing in a long line at a store to buy something. These kinds of apps will be used greatly when retailers like Amazon introduce self-checkout options. You can use these apps to scan items on your cell phone while shopping and make the appropriate payments. This can be considered one of the finest ideas for Android apps for students to start their businesses.

Taxation app

Based on an individual’s expenses and company activities, a taxation tool will automatically determine his tax liability for a financial year. You ought to include an option for users to pay taxes through the app.

Online Study Group application

This software should be a hybrid between a forum and a video call because it is specifically designed for students. Additionally, you can incorporate other tools and learning resources within it. They can also access study materials, tools, conversation aids, guides, and more through the app.

Food Commendation Application

A food commendation app displays endorsements from users who love to go to new restaurants and depend on publishing recommendations and evaluations of what customers should order when they go to a certain restaurant.

Shopping and Fashion apps

One of the best ideas for Android apps is a fashion designer and shopping application that will suggest particular clothes styles and designs based on the user’s body type, preferences, interests, and events. Users will also have the option to share images with others to seek fashion advice. Additionally, it will help you find excellent tailors in your area.

Car Servicing Application

Purchasing a car is one thing, but sustaining it with the right maintenance is quite another. Keeping the dates for the services is difficult. Applications for gasoline delivery and auto service would therefore be a big convenience for automobile owners.

You may link up all the nearby petrol stations and service stations to offer rapid service in the neighborhood. The key benefit is that customers can easily book an online time slot for services, and professionals will deliver them at the scheduled time, guaranteeing maximum satisfaction.

It makes sense to look for a reliable software development company to help you get started as this app idea should offer a complicated framework.

Loan Lending Application

This tool is on the list of creative ideas for Android apps in 2022 because it makes borrowing easier. Without the need for in-person meetings or a drawn-out loan application process, the P2P lending website serves as a marketplace where lenders and borrowers may engage and meet each other’s financial needs.

Loan lending applications have developed into the ideal substitute for loan purchasers and payers due to their quick processing times. As its features increase, its popularity is anticipated to rise. They include software that enables borrowers to pre-determine their anticipated loan rates and negotiate low-interest rates with lenders.

Parking Area Application

When visiting new places or destinations, vehicle owners find it difficult to find a secure parking area. Weekends and holiday seasons also experience parking spot shortages. With a few taps and scrolls, users of parking area apps may easily discover and reserve a spot for their car or bicycle.

SOS based Software

These safety-focused apps are beneficial for women, senior folks, visitors, and other groups. When the power button or icon is pressed for more than 5 seconds, they successfully update the user’s geolocation to the neighborhood police station.

Additionally, the program notifies five friends or family members of the user’s whereabouts. As an alternative, these apps can be used to find information about the closest hospital, fire station, ambulance services, etc.

Bottom Line

In the end, you now have 20 great ideas for Android apps in 2022 for your business startup. You should work your way up from the most basic one. You will discover more programming languages and app development techniques as you create more apps. Most of these easy app concepts will take one to two months to complete.

According to our analysis, the behavior of mobile app concepts is comparable to a chain reaction. One idea inspires another, and so on. Use these ideas for mobile applications, or let them inspire you to come up with your own. Take it easy and turn it become a pastime. Who knows, you might someday become a well-known entrepreneur!