Personal injuries resulting from accidents, whether at work, on the road, or elsewhere, are unfortunately very common in the United States. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 2.8 million workplace injuries requiring medical treatment occurred in 2022, which is an increase of 7.5% from 2021. Additionally, motor vehicle crashes resulted in over 13.8 deaths per 100,000 people in 2022. When you suffer an injury due to someone else’s negligence, it’s essential that you understand your legal rights and how an attorney can help you pursue compensation.

Investigate the Accident and Gather Evidence

After an accident, the first step is to investigate what happened and gather all relevant evidence. Your personal injury lawyer will interview witnesses, obtain police reports, review medical records, take photographs, and inspect the accident scene. Hiring a Lafayette personal injury lawyer and having them on your side early on helps ensure no evidence gets lost or overlooked that could help prove liability.

Determine Who is at Fault

Figuring out who is legally responsible for the accident takes a thorough analysis of the evidence and a keen understanding of negligence laws. An attorney will evaluate all factors that contributed to the incident to identify the at-fault party or parties. For example, in a car accident, more than one driver might share in the blame. A qualified lawyer has the knowledge and resources to complete a fault investigation.

Assess the Value of Your Claim

The overall cost of injuries in the US reached over 4 trillion in 2019. Every injury claim has a monetary value based on both economic and non-economic losses. Economic damages include medical bills, lost income, and loss of future earnings capacity. Non-economic damages cover pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, and emotional distress. An attorney will calculate current and future losses to reach a value that properly compensates you for your harms and losses.

Negotiate with Insurance Companies

Insurance firms have teams of adjusters and lawyers ready to minimize claim payouts. Your personal injury lawyer levels the playing field by advocating for you during settlement negotiations. An experienced negotiator will utilize negotiation tactics aimed at securing the maximum compensation you deserve. Few injury victims have the knowledge or skills to effectively handle this complex process on their own.

File a Lawsuit If Necessary

If the at-fault party or insurance company will not make a fair settlement offer, a lawsuit might be necessary. Your lawyer will determine if litigation is advisable and pinpoint the most strategic legal theories. Lawyers also handle all aspects of your case, including compiling evidence, drafting pleadings, answering discovery, retaining expert witnesses, arguing in court, and so forth. Legal knowledge is vital when navigating the litigation maze.

Avoid Mistakes That Hurt Your Claim

After an accident, it’s easy to make missteps that compromise your injury claim, like posting on social media, delaying medical treatment, or giving a recorded statement. An attorney will advise you on dos and don’ts and ensure you take actions that help secure compensation, not hurt your case. Having sound legal guidance from the start prevents costly errors.

Suffering an injury can be stressful and confusing. Working with an experienced personal injury attorney levels the playing field against big insurance firms and helps injury victims maximize their financial recovery. With legal expertise in your corner, you can focus on healing while your lawyer handles the complex legal process.