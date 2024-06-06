Steam cleaning is the future. They’re multi-purpose gadgets that require no cleaning products but deliver outstanding results.

There are a lot of different options on the market and if you’re looking to make the switch then it’s important to get it right and know which one is the correct choice for your needs. Some are great for floors and other hard surfaces – and some hand-held ones are great for use in conjunction with your ironing board to get super fresh results on your clothes.

With that in mind, let’s look at 3 tips for finding the right cleaner for you.

What type of cleaner do you want?

Determining what type of steam cleaner depends on what you want from it, and you have three main types of steam cleaners to choose from.

The first option is a good old steam mop – a fantastic pick if you just want something to clean and sanitize your floors – often they come with glider attachments so you can freshen up carpets and rugs too.

The second is a cylinder model, these look pretty much the same as cylinder vacuum cleaners but can be used to clean and disinfect a variety of surfaces around the home, as well as being suitable for degreasing purposes. Some models are also suitable for use when defrosting freezers too.

The last is the hand-held steam cleaner – perfect for smaller jobs in the home, such as freshening up upholstery such as cushions and curtains.

How much time do you want to spend cleaning?

The next tip focuses on how long you want to spend on cleaning – as well as the type of cleaning you do.

A simple steam mop will do the job well if you only want something to clean hard floors, such as the kitchen or bathroom. Supplied with washable microfibre pads, they’re easy to clean and look after and require no detergents.

However, if you want an all-in-one item that can tackle a variety of surfaces then choosing a cylinder steam cleaner is the best option for you. It’ll make cleaning pretty much everything a breeze – and some of these can also be used outside the home too, to clean patios and patio furniture – and barbecues.

If you only want to tackle small jobs and you’re happy with your current method of floor cleaning, then choose a handheld steam cleaner. These little gadgets are easy to store and look after and take up next to no space and for their size, they still pack an awesome punch.

What’s your budget?

The steam cleaner market is growing globally year on year with more people than ever choosing to buy.

There is always going to be a steam cleaner to try – no matter how big or small your budget and whatever price point you pay, your gadget will still deliver results and pack a punch.

The more expensive the model, the more features it’ll have and a greater range of attachments will come with it.

However, don’t discount smaller, less expensive models as they can be a great gateway into steam cleaning, so they’re a great first option to pick if you’re not sure and want low commitment.